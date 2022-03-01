Watch: Forbidden welcomes Connor Fearon

Just weeks after joining the Forbidden Synthesis team, Connor Fearon already nabbed his first big win for the Canadian squad. The flat-pedal shredder snagged the Australian downhill national championship title at Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.

With a new bike and new national champs jersey, Fearon is flying into the upcoming World Cup season.

After the initial announcement, Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Bike Co. put together a little welcome to its Australian national champ.

Welcome to the Team: Connor Fearon

What’s Forbidden Bike Co. say about Fearon?

Few riders on the World Cup circuit stir the emotions of the sport’s hardcore fan base quite like Connor Fearon. Known for a ruthlessly aggressive riding style, breakneck corner speeds and flat pedals – three elements that hark back to a time when such setups, and indeed riding styles, were synonymous with Australian downhill. For those familiar with the epoch of Rennie, Kovarik and Hill, it’s easy to see the connection. While that era of the sport has passed, Connor at only 28-years old is firmly in the mix today as one of the sport’s most recognized and respected gravity athletes.

Driven by a passion for mountain biking and indeed downhill racing that surpasses the usual metrics for success, Connor’s always blazed his own path, prioritizing authenticity and making him who is today. Softly spoken off the bike and a certified savage on it, we could not be more delighted to welcome Connor to Forbidden and the world of high pivot witchcraft. For more and our chat with Connor, please head to Forbdden Bike Co.

Rider: Connor Fearon

Video: FSR Industries

Photo: Fletcher Media

Music: Amyl and The Sniffers ‘SomeMutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’

Producer: Olly Forster

Design: Forage Creative Studio