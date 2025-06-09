Ford’s $6,000 Bronco ebike is the SUV of mountain bikes—and that’s not a compliment

If you thought the rerelease if the classic Ford Bronco was sacrilegious, then avert your eyes now. Because the Ford Bronco ebike is a full frontal assault on all that is holy. Someone just took all the worst ideas from truck marketing and bolted them onto a bicycle.

Meet the Bronco ebike—a 67-pound, full-suspension, one-size-fits-most techno-throne that Ford claims is trail-ready and “inspired” by the off-road legend. But at nearly $6,000 CAD and dressed in more gimmicks than a late-night infomercial, this thing has all the trail feel of a lifted golf cart.

Let’s start with the G.O.A.T.™ suspension—short for “Goes Over Any Terrain.” Apparently, this means 120 mm of front travel and a coil rear shock tuned to soak up small rocks. That’s right. Not “rough descents,” not “bike park hits”—small rocks. Revolutionary.

500 watts of meh

On paper, 500 W and 85 Nm of torque sound aggressive. In reality? It’s just barely within legal trail limits. Combined with four pedal modes named Eco, Normal, Sport and… Baja (because sure, desert racing), it’s clear this bike is chasing truck vibes, not trail reality.

The drivetrain? A basic 9-speed Shimano CUES setup. The battery? Decent at 720 Wh, but stuffed inside a frame so beefy it looks like it came from the set of Mad Max. Want to change your seat height on the fly? Too bad—no dropper post here. Dropper posts are just a fad anyway. But hey, it does have a red starter button. Because that’s what bikes needed.

A UX designer’s fever dream

It gets worse. The “infotainment-style” display—because apparently your bike now needs a dash cluster—is mounted to a one-piece moto-style handlebar, complete with 2000-lumen lighting so you can blind everyone on the trail. Not to worry, you’ll be riding alone anyway.

And let’s not forget the name. Bronco. A bike so big and clunky it might as well include a tow hitch. There’s nothing agile, light or responsive about it. It’s a two-wheeled status symbol for the bike path bro who never left the dealership.

If you’re looking for an actual mountain bike, Look somewhere else. And leave the G.O.A.T. acronym where it belongs: in the Ford marketing department.