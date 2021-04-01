Fort William World Cup cancelled

Even as it announced changes to a second 2021 downhill race, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is remaining optimistic that this year will see a full World Cup calendar. This as cycling’s governing body announced the cancellation of the Fort William World Cup round.

Fort William cancelled, maybe postponed

After the postponement of the Maribor downhill round, Fort William was set to be the first World Cup DH of 2021. Now, the classic venue in Scotland is also looking for a new calendar date.

“Organisers were forced to make this decision after concluding that it would be impossible to hold the event to the safety standards imposed by the current pandemic,” reads the UCI press release.

While the event is currently cancelled, the UCI is still working with Fort Bill organizers on possible alternative dates. Postponement and unspecified “other options” are on the table. The goal is, “delivering a full UCI Mercedes Benz Mountain Bike series in 2021.”

Fort William was originally scheduled to take place on May 22-23, 2021.

Albstadt to host season opener

The 2021 World Cup calendar will now start with two XCO rounds. Albstadt, Germany hosts the first race of the year on May 9-10. Nove Mesto, Czech Republic hosts XCC and XCO racing on May 15-16.

Leogang Austria is currently scheduled to host the first round of downhill racing in a combined XCO/DH weekend on June 5-6.