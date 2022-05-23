Wind, mud and mayhem: Fort William World Cup highlights and winning runs

Fort William made a thundering return to World Cup racing over the weekend. While there was no actual thunder, every other type of adverse weather made the always-rough track more brutal than ever. Howling winds gave way to treacherous mud when riders escaped the wide-open upper slopes and entered the woods.

Amaury Pierron floated above, or smashed through four and a half minutes of rocks, holes and mud to take the win ahead of his Commencal/Muc-Off teammate Thibaut Daprela. The Frenchman called it the roughest conditions he’s ever seen at Fort William.

Nina Hoffmann (Syndicate) persevered in the tough conditions to take her second elite women’s World Cup win. While both Pierron and Hoffmann walk away from The Fort with clean victories, the path there was anything but easy. Catch up on all the drama, and Pierron’s staggering winning run, below.

Down to the Line: Fort William World Cup Highlights

Amaury Pierron’s Flat-Out Run in Fort William

What’s Red Bull say about that run?

It was another peerless Amaury Pierron performance in the men’s race as the Frenchman took his third consecutive win on the Fort William track following his victories in 2018 and 2019 in Scotland. Pierron again showed his knack of being a race-day-player with a pin-point accurate run that saw him make a mockery of deteriorating course conditions for the last ten riders down the hill. He finished just +0.469s ahead of his Commencal team-mate Thibaut Dapréla, who had started outside of the top 10, and had been sitting pretty in the hotseat for some time.