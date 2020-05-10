Four shorts for spring

Spring is here and the trails are drying out across Canada – anywhere it’s not snowing, at least. And what better way to start off a new year than with new shorts?

Here are four pairs of shorts to start off your riding season in style. They range from high-tech trail gear to pairs that easily double as casual wear.

POC – Resistance Ultra

For POC’s Resistance Ultra shorts, the Swedish brand added mesh in key areas inside the thighs keep air flowing on hot summer days, while extra protection patches in high contact areas, where the shorts more likely to hit the ground when you do, protect against tears. Zippered front pockets, and a small zippered stash pocket – for keys or whatever – on the back of the waist offer stealth and secure storage. Inside, silicone patches help keep the shorts in place, without being too grabby. The Resistance Ultra shorts retail for $180.

Sombrio – Badass

Sombrio’s Badass shorts are a comfortable option with a few key details. A front pocket with a built-in lift pass or key retention cord, zippered pockets, and a double velcro/snap closure on the front. They’re tough, looking fresh after months of abuse, stretchy and, at $110, won’t break the bank.

Dainese – AWA Shorts

Dainese’s AWA shorts are a lightweight option that are great for long days pedalling. There are forward pockets that are comfortable to ride with when full. There’s also a really clever fit adjustment system, where the velcro is on the inside of the short to prevent grabbing onto your jersey, that actually provides a good range adjustment.

Dainese is making room for the High Gravity short, so the AWA shorts are on sale for USD $55 from $110.

Chrome Industries – Union 2.0

Chrome’s Union 2.0 offer a versatile mix style and technical fabrics. The result is a pair of shorts that you can wear straight from the trail to the patio, or around town as an everyday pair of shorts.

A few features make the Union 2.0 stand out, including a zippered rear right pocket, mesh-lined front pockets and 4-way stretch wind and water-resistant fabric. Around town, you’ll appreciate the full belt loops, as well as reflective material on the back of the shorts that only shows when you’re on the bike.

The Union comes in six sizes, from men’s 28 – 38. Chrome also offers several women’s shorts options. The Union 2.0 retail for $155.00