Fox drops limited edition “racing green” 38 forks

Fox had quite a good time at enduro world championships, with Richie Rude and Canada’s Elly Hoskin putting its 38 fork on the top step of the elite podiums. Double worlds wins is certainly something to celebrate, and Fox is doing so in style. A very limited run of 1,000 Fox 38 forks are now available in “Racing Green.”

The new racing green forks look a lot like the iconic British Racing Green colour, known BRG for short, but Fox isn’t putting that label on it. Perhaps because neither enduro world champ is British. But the mountain bike suspension brand does hint that the colour “pays homage to a century of auto racing.”

Fox is also partnering with U.K.-based Gee Milner’s Dream Build project and Spanish brand Orbea to give away a custom racing green and gold Rallon. (Rules and regulations)

If you don’t win, you can claim one of the other 999 limited edition racing green Fox 38 forks directly through Fox. Like other 38 Factory forks, the ltd-edition colourway is a 170mm-travel fork housing Fox’s new Grip X2 damper.