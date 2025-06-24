FOX flips fork design with the new Podium inverted single crown

After being spotted at Sea Otter earlier this year, Fox hs finally revealed the Podium. An inverted single-crown suspension fork aimed at riders who push hard through technical terrain. Built around the GRIP X2 damper, the fork offers downhill-calibre fore-aft stiffness, reduced friction under load and improved small bump sensitivity—all while maintaining a standard enduro bike fit.

The Podium’s standout feature is its inverted chassis, a departure from traditional fork architecture. According to FOX, this design allows for ultra-low friction during compression. Especially when combined with the new GlideCore air spring and a full oil-immersion system that reduces contamination and keeps seals lubricated.

Built for big hits and precise lines

Key to the fork’s rigidity are oversized 47 mm upper tubes and a generatively designed crown structure. The fork uses a 20 x 110mm Boost DH steel axle for added stiffness, and features 175 mm of bushing overlap—more than the FOX 38, and even surpassing the FOX 40 dual crown.

FOX claims the result is stiffness “approaching that of the dual-crown FOX 40,” which allows riders to hold their line through fast, choppy descents with greater control.

Damping built for race pace

The GRIP X2 damper inside the Podium is custom-tuned to complement the fork’s new chassis. Riders can fine-tune high- and low-speed compression and rebound. FOX softened the rebound to better match the lighter unsprung mass. The result is a damper curve aimed at enduro competition, eMTB riding and high-speed trail shredding.

From eMTBs to race bikes

FOX says the Podium creates a new category: a fork that delivers DH performance without requiring a dual-crown setup. Available in 160 mm and 170 mm travel options, it fits 29-inch wheels and includes a tapered steerer, Kashima-coated lowers, and compatibility with up to 230 mm rotors. The starting weight is 2,695 g.

MSRP lands at $2,679.00 CAD, with availability beginning June 24. For more info, check out the podium fork walk-through below.