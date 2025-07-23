Fox launches all-new Rampage RS downhill helmet

Fox Racing has introduced its most advanced downhill helmet to date—the all-new Rampage RS. Already ridden to World Cup wins by Jackson Goldstone and Tahnée Seagrave, the $849.95 helmet is packed with new features and protection ratings that go beyond current mountain bike standards.

With a lighter carbon-fibre shell and the debut of the Mips® Integra Split system, the Rampage RS promises to bring “out of this world” protection.

Raising the bar on impact protection

The Rampage RS isn’t just a design refresh. According to Fox, the helmet meets a hybrid of safety certifications borrowed from e-bike and motorcycle disciplines. That means it’s tested to withstand harder, faster impacts than what’s required under the standard ASTM F1952 downhill certification.

For riders who prioritize protection—whether they’re racing world cups or sending big freeride lines—that matters. The RS also drops 250 grams compared to its predecessor and is 5 per cent more aerodynamic.

Comfort and fit take a leap forward

The new Rampage RS shares a head form with Fox’s other popular helmets like the Proframe and Speedframe, and is now available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Inside, the Mips Integra Split system allows better fit adjustability and uses dual-density foams to manage both high- and low-speed impacts.

It also includes removable Ionic+ comfort liners and cheek pads, and comes packaged with extra pads, hardware, a GoPro mount, and a clip-on mud visor—all tucked in a premium carrying case.

Still Rampage. Just more of it.

Since it launched in 2006, the Rampage has gone through several iterations—from carbon shells to the introduction of Mips in 2021. This RS version adds to that lineage with what Fox calls “Race Spec” design: tuned for real riders, real impacts and real expectations.

Whether that’s on the race course or in the bike park, the Rampage RS aims to redefine what pro-level head protection looks like for the modern gravity rider.