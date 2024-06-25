Fox Purevue commits to the open-face helmet and goggle look

Wearing goggles with half-shell helmet is a niche trend, if a growing one. As bikes that aren’t technically downhill bikes get better and better, people are looking for the comfort and clarity of goggles, if not necessarily the protection of a downhill helmet. If that describes you, Fox is here for you. As part of it’s 50th anniversary celebrations Fox is releasing the Purevue goggles.

Designed specifically for use with a half-shell helmet, the Purevue’s have a look as distinct as their function. They also might be as functional, even for a half-shell/goggle doubter, as they are distinctive in appearance.

We’ve had a few rides in these half-shell goggles. They’re not the first to this admittedly-niche product segment, but they’re good. In part, due to the lens quality, but there’s more to them than just optics. Check out details about the Purevue goggles below followed by our first impressions of this divisive look.

Fox Purevue goggles: the details

Purevue is an all-new line for Fox. While the mountain bike and motocross brand has a long history in goggles, and apparel more generally, the open-face helmet and goggle market is a more recent trend. The Purevue goggle is designs specifically for this purpose.

How? Well, it’s lighter, much more breathable and smaller than any of Fox’s other goggles. Fox also is debuting its VIVID lens technology, designed specifically for high-contrast vision in poor lighting conditions with the Purevue. Dappled light, fog, and trails going in and out of the woods: all are difficult to make a single lens for, never mind in combination. Vivid lens’ aim to manage each condition as well as transition between them. Fox will expand Vivid to Vue, Airspace and Main full-size goggles in Fall 2024. That’s a good thing for mountain bikers as the new tinted lens is great in a range of conditions.

Mostly foam lined. There's also an array of nose pieces not showin in this photo Plenty of venting at the top A full line of foam keeps sweat out of your eyes while vents allow airflow Foam continues to support the goggles on the cheekbones and a nose piece Liberal use of silicone gripper keeps the Purevue's in place without needing to be ratcheted down 50th anniversary Fox graphics

As for the frame, Fox uses a smaller body and partial frame. It’s a bit of a merger between sunglasses and goggles, with foam lining most of the Purevue frame and a nose piece, which comes in several sizes, adding support.

“Like most design briefs at Fox, we approached trail-specific eyewear with a unique perspective that is authentic to our brand. Purevue was born from gravity and a rider’s preference to wear a goggle for additional security and field of view like you find in a full-face helmet, but specifically developed for trail riding experiences (including the functionality of climbing),” said Ryan Van Noy, Senior Designer, Performance at Fox Racing. “The increased airflow combined with a seamless fit for an open-face helmet like Speedframe simply translates to more confidence on the bike.”

The Purevue goggle starts at USD $129.95 and includes a carrying case, two premium injected polycarbonate lenses, and multiple nose pads to customize fit. The Purevue goggle with VIVID lens technology is $149.95. The VIVID Woods lens can also be purchased separately for $49.95.

You're probably not supposed to wear these without the nose piece. But they were comfortable this way, secure still, and maximized airflow Even with a nose piece, there's room for air to move through Goggles and half-shells. Who knew?

Purevue: A new purview for goggles?

Sow, how do Fox Purevue goggles fare in the real world? Honestly, after a few rides, better than expected. I’m actually kind of impressed. It’s still a niche product, for sure, but well executed.

It’s been hot lately, which would be the weak point of a half-shell-specific goggle. But airflow in the Purevue’s is actually impressive. With the solid top line of foam, I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting this. But the vents work well and the large spaces on the lower half of the goggles work well.

As for fit and comfort, the Purevue’s again hit the mark. Fox takes the opposite tact that other half-shell goggles have and leaves the nose mostly open. There are a few sets of nose pieces you can use. I ended up leaving it completely empty. The cheekbone foam padding provided enough support that the Purevue’s felt secure. The liberal use of silicone gripper on the straps means you don’t have to crank down the goggles to keep them in place, too. So they can sit on your face, not be squished into your face to feel secure.

They do not fare as well on peripherals. I could always see the nose piece or the top of the frame. It didn’t feel like it was restricting my vision, really. But the Purevue’s didn’t totally disappear like a well-fitting set of goggles.

Fox's model Definitely not Fox's model. Try as I might, couldn't get the Purevue's to erase the gaper gap with this helmet.

They also didn’t fit perfectly against the helmet I was using. I didn’t feel and discomfort while riding. But looking at the photos after, there was, uh, a solid gap there. This will, obviously, vary widely between helmets and face shapes. The model Fox uses looks comfortable in his. Maybe I’m just unlucky. Or goofy looking.

Finally, but probably foremost, is the quality of Fox’s Vivid lenses. I usually ride with a clear lens are there are very few tinted lenses that I’ve found work well going in and out of the woods. Even riding at dusk, going between bright light and very shaded trees, the Vivid lenses didn’t distort depth perception or dilute details. If you’re riding out in the open in bright sunlight, they might not be enough, but I can’t say that difiinitively. Fox will be expanding the Vivid lens to its full goggle range in the fall. Until then, the Purevue’s are the only way to get them on your face.

So, Purevue? Half-shell goggles are still a niche product. But at least this is a niche product done very well. It’s not perfect, some competitors offer a wider field of view. Looks will always be subjective, and these have a bit of a superhero vibe to them. But on the functional fronts of optics, fit and climate control, Fox nails it.

Fox Purevue are up now on Foxracing.com