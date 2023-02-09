Fox Racing steps into footwear with Union shoe

Fox Racing steps into footwear with Union shoePhoto by: Fox Racing
After years of creating riding apparel and protective gear, Fox Racing is entering the mountain bike footwear game. With the new Union shoe, available in three different models, Fox Racing completes its line, from helmets to shoes.
The Union shoe is two years in development and draws on Fox’s extensive roster of pro athletes like Jackson Goldstone and his Syndicate teammates.
Fox Racing releases its first shoe
There are two clipless models and one flat shoe. Each shoe is available in four colours and in a size range from 37-47 EU using unisex sizing (5.5-13 US Men’s / 6.5-14.5 US Women’s). There are also half sizes from 41-16. Clipless models include two pairs of arch height inserts to customize fit.
Union clipless
Union clipless sole
Union Flat shoe sole
Union Boa
Union Boa
One more time, but in red
Union Flat laces
Solid heel protection
Fox Union: design details
The new Fox Union features a one-piece, welded upper construction. A molded toe cap and reinforced toe box add protection against rocks and debris. Fox’s Ultratac outsole aims for a mix of grip and durability.
Union and Union Boa clipless models add a lightweight glass-filled nylon shank for a more efficient pedaling platform.
All three models are held in place by their own specific combination of laces and straps. The Union uses a Velcro strap and lace system. The Union Boa features dual BOA Li2 system. Finally, the Union Flat uses the tried-and-true simplicity of laces. The Union flat adds Fox Racing’s own hex-shaped lugs on the sole to give grip and control on flat pedals, with a separate pattern at the toe and heel for hike-a-bike grip.
Fox Union: pricing
Fox Racing is pricing the Union shoe between 150 and 250 (USD) depending on the model.
Union Flat: USD 150.00
Union: USD 180.00
Union BOA: USD 250.00