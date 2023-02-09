Fox Racing steps into footwear with Union shoe

After years of creating riding apparel and protective gear, Fox Racing is entering the mountain bike footwear game. With the new Union shoe, available in three different models, Fox Racing completes its line, from helmets to shoes.

The Union shoe is two years in development and draws on Fox’s extensive roster of pro athletes like Jackson Goldstone and his Syndicate teammates.

Fox Racing releases its first shoe

There are two clipless models and one flat shoe. Each shoe is available in four colours and in a size range from 37-47 EU using unisex sizing (5.5-13 US Men’s / 6.5-14.5 US Women’s). There are also half sizes from 41-16. Clipless models include two pairs of arch height inserts to customize fit.

Union clipless Union clipless sole Union Flat shoe sole Union Boa Union Boa One more time, but in red Union Flat laces Solid heel protection

Fox Union: design details

The new Fox Union features a one-piece, welded upper construction. A molded toe cap and reinforced toe box add protection against rocks and debris. Fox’s Ultratac outsole aims for a mix of grip and durability.

Union and Union Boa clipless models add a lightweight glass-filled nylon shank for a more efficient pedaling platform.

All three models are held in place by their own specific combination of laces and straps. The Union uses a Velcro strap and lace system. The Union Boa features dual BOA Li2 system. Finally, the Union Flat uses the tried-and-true simplicity of laces. The Union flat adds Fox Racing’s own hex-shaped lugs on the sole to give grip and control on flat pedals, with a separate pattern at the toe and heel for hike-a-bike grip.

Fox Union: pricing

Fox Racing is pricing the Union shoe between 150 and 250 (USD) depending on the model.

Union Flat: USD 150.00

Union: USD 180.00

Union BOA: USD 250.00