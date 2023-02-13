Fox extends Transfer SL to new lengths

Fox is extending its lightweight Transfer SL dropper post line with new sizes to match the demands of modern cross country (or, uh, gravel, racing). The Transfer SL is now available in eight sizes across three seat post diameters, with a starting weight of 327 grams.

Longer drop, lighter weight

The big news is the addition of 125mm and 150mm drop posts in the 31.6 diameter post. This is the first time Fox is offering this long of a drop in its SL series. With a redesign of the featherweight post for 2023, Fox claims the 150mm Transfer SL is a full 167g lighter (about 25 per cent lighter) than the standard Transfer dropper post. That may not be a huge amount compared to the overall weight of a bike, but it is a lot to cut off just one component.

RELATED: Fox Transfer dropper post reviewed

Two-position design

All Transfer SL posts use a two-position design, meaning the post is either fully up or fully down. For racer types, that means an immediate return to full height with just the touch of the remote lever. Since the Transfer SL covers a range from gravel to XC racing, Fox offers several different styles of remote to fit everything from drop bars to flat bars in 1x or 2x front shifter configurations.

With the growth of droppers in gravel (or even road, on rare but spectacular occasions), Fox created windows in the lower post that allow cable slack to be pulled from the side, making the Transfer SL compatible with GRX-style dropper levers.

2023 Fox Transfer SL: spec and details

Fox offers the Transfer SL post in the gold Kashima-coated Factory series and black Performance Elite series. Pricing for the Transfer SL Performance Elite dropper post starts at $439 (USD 329) while the Factory line goes up to $539 (USD 399).

2-position mechanical post that locks at the top and bottom only

Longer travel configurations offer an increased exposed length for taller riders

Shorter travel configurations offer shorter total length for smaller riders

Coil spring for consistent return performance

27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters

Expanded 50, 70, 75, 100, 125 and 150mm drop options

70-85deg seat angles are supported

7mm and 7×9 ‘Ob-round’ saddle rails supported

1x lever is Matchmaker, Shimano GRX, and I-SPEC EV compatible

Available in Factory and Performance Elite Series

MSRP: $439 (Performance Elite) – $539 (Factory)

Cut outs at the base of the post allow for easier access to the clamp Fox's svelte seat clamp on a Performance Series post

2023 Transfer SL dropper post sizes:

27.2x50mm

27.2x70mm

30.9x75mm

30.9x100mm

31.6x75mm

31.6x100mm

XL 31.6x100mm (430mm extended length instead of 380mm)

NEW 31.6x125mm

31.6x125mm NEW 31.6x150mm

2023 Fox Transfer SL dropper posts are available now through Fox and retailers.