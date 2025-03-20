Fox unveils the all-new 34 SL: More travel, more control and less weight for XC racers

Designed to meet the growing demands of modern XC riders and courses, Fox’s new 34 SL fork gives riders up to 130 mm of travel—without sacrificing weight. Built around a full-width 34mm chassis, this fork takes what Fox’s Step-Cast started and adds 17 per cent more torsional stiffness, improved small bump compliance and more suspension muscle for today’s technical World Cup tracks.

Key features and innovations

More travel, same race weight: Riders can now run 110 mm, 120 mm or 130 mm of travel while keeping the fork at a competitive 1,475 g (29”, 130mm GRIP SL). According to Fox, that’s 40 g lighter than its closest rival.

Redesigned arch and crown: A generatively designed arch boosts stiffness and clearance, while a new 7000 series aluminum crown trims weight without compromising strength.

Increased bushing overlap: 20% more overlap means smoother action and better tracking through rough terrain, especially at speed.

Updated damping options: The lightweight Grip SL damper is tuned for short-travel performance, while the GRIP X option (available at 130mm) adds trail-forward capability.

Inboard bypass channels: Redesigned to improve small bump sensitivity and reduce dynamic friction.

Clearance for 2.5” tires and 203 mm rotors: Ready for aggressive XC setups and downcountry adventures.

The lightest XC suspension ecosystem

Fox claims that if you pair the 34 SL with Fox’s Float SL shock and Transfer SL dropper you’ll be running the lightest complete XC suspension system available. According to Fox’s press release that set up is 333 g lighter than competitors with similar specs and nearly 500 g lighter than the nearest electronic system. This is all while offering more travel.

Shred ready

Fox is calling the new fork, “the future of short travel.” The 34 SL delivers the stiffness, the control and the confidence for racers looking to hit the gas on the climbs and push harder through the descents. The fork is available March 20 on ridefox.com. They claim it’s a fork built for anyone serious about XC—but ready for a little more.

The MSRP for the 34 SL is $869-1469.

New Twin Stick puts full XC control at your fingertips