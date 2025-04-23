Frameworks takes downhill racing (and a condom) to the wind tunnel

Downhill mountain biking isn’t exactly known for its obsession with aerodynamics. It’s all about line choice, traction and hitting your marks. But what if tucking a little lower or switching up your kit could gain you free speed? That’s what Frameworks set out to explore by hauling Asa Vermette and a DH bike into a full-blown wind tunnel.

“We just wanted to try a few things and see what actually makes a difference,” said Neko Mulally. “This sport is basically a time trial. The margins are tighter than ever. So why not try to be smarter?”

Testing position, kits—and even timing chip covers

With the wind cranked up to 85 mph, Asa became a wind tunnel mannequin. The crew tested different body positions, race kits, bar heights and even experimented with a silicone cover over the timing chip—yep, it was a condom.

“There’s a lot of flapping in the regular race kit,” said Mulally. “But the Fox speed suit just sat there. No movement. Way cleaner.”

And while it wasn’t a surprise that a tight-fitting suit was faster, having real data to back it up helped.

You can physically see the difference. And now they can put a number to it.

Downhill racing: The last time trial to embrace aero?

Compared to road and triathlon, downhill has mostly ignored the aerodynamic conversation. But with races won by hundredths and the modern world cup format more competitive than ever, Frameworks is betting that will change.

“We didn’t learn anything shocking,” said Neko. “But it was cool to see Asa experience it all, feel the differences, and start to build an understanding of what matters at speed.”

As for the next round of testing? Better bring a bigger fan—and maybe a barber. “Next time we’re cutting off the mullet,” Neko joked.