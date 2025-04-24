Fredericton’s trail future looks bright at Killarney Lake

After years of stop-and-go planning, the City of Fredericton is finally breaking ground on a purpose-built singletrack network at Killarney Lake Park.

“Our club River Valley Cycling, really started working with the city almost ten years ago, right to the date, on a long-term trail plan for the park,” says club president Chris Norfolk. “But for 101 reasons there was a lot of stop and go. The last year is when it really started to click—strong city staff, council support and budget coming together. It’s finally happening.”

With support from RVC, a passionate volunteer-run club with over 500 members, the trails are being shaped into a multi-use system with big potential—32 kilometres worth, to be exact.

Designed to ride and race

The trails, designed by McElhanney Consulting and led by former Canadian pro Matt Hadley, aim to serve everyone from after-work riders to Canada Cup contenders.

“The city wanted a network capable of hosting national-level competition,” Norfolk explained, “and we also want to make sure local riders have something great in their backyard.”

With a mix of XC trails, flow lines, a kids’ skills area and adaptive MTB access, the design checks all the boxes.

Accessible, inclusive—and long overdue

The new network will give Fredericton something it’s missing. An anchor trailhead that’s publicly owned, easily accessible by bike and built to last. Until now, much of the local riding has been stitched together across private lands.

“This is something people can ride to from downtown,” Norfolk said. “That changes the game.”

The project is backed by city funding. The bike park begins contruction this summer. $350,000 will be spent on construction in 2025 and $250,000 in 2026.

A growing web of trails

There are over 20 km of singletrack already at nearby Woolastook. There’s more at Minto and Crabbe Mountain, Fredericton is quietly becoming a legit trail destination.

“We’re closing in on 100 km of trail within a half-hour drive,” Norfolk said.

If you’re want to learn more, ride the trails or help out on build days, hit up River Valley Cycling.