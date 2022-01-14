From BMX to eMTB: Kriss Kyle fully charged

Is there a limit to what you can do on an electric mountain bike? Could the right rider pull off proper BMX tricks on the right eMTB? Kriss Kyle sends in Up and Out! from across the pond to show that pretty much anything is possible.

Riding Specialized’s Kenevo SL, Kyle trades in the tiny wheels for a battery and full suspension without losing any of his BMX style. Tail whips, foot plants and so much more, all crammed into the short Up and Out!

RELATED: Kriss Kyle Out of Season

It’s not the first time Kyle’s blown minds on a mountain bike. His Out of Season segment, complete with a Danny MacAskill cameo, showed stunning creativity in the woods. With Up and Out!, Kyle shows there’s still so much potential in the world of mountain biking.

Kriss Kyle – Up and Out!