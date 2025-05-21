From collapse to comeback: Revel Bikes is back in business

In a year filled with bike brands going under, downsizing or selling out, here’s one that just hit rewind—in the best way possible. Revel Bikes, which officially ceased operations in April 2025, is back. And this time, it’s under the original founder’s control.

Adam Miller, who launched the Colorado-based company in 2019, has bought back the assets and is bringing Revel into a new era—leaner, rider-focused and determined to stick around.

Back to independent roots

When Revel announced its shutdown just ten days after launching three brand-new bikes, the reaction was disbelief. Then came the dealer email: funding had dried up, the company was winding down and operations were being transferred to the bank.

But behind the scenes, Miller was already moving. He learned of the closure the day before it went public and quickly began the process of buying back what he started.

“The private equity firm had a very different vision for Revel than I did,” said Miller. “When I heard the news, there was only one option in my mind.”

A smarter, smaller Revel

Revel is now returning to its founder-run roots with a business model designed for long-term sustainability—no growth-at-all-costs, no bloated inventories. The brand is shifting to direct-to-consumer sales, lower retail pricing and a new dealer program focused on frame-only sales for custom builds.

They’re also keeping the lifeline alive for existing customers: the company will continue to honour all warranties and provide full support for past Revel products.

Not the only comeback story

Revel’s return is just the latest resurrection in an industry full of close calls. From Rocky Mountain to Kona, the past couple of years have seen a wave of shutdowns and improbable restarts. The market is rough. But for the companies with a loyal following—and founders who refuse to quit—there’s still a path forward.

What’s available now?

The newly restructured Revel is already selling bikes. That includes the Ritual, a 170 mm enduro race bike with internal storage; the Rascal SL, a revamped 130 mm trail machine with an improved carbon layup and the ReRun, a lightweight e-bike powered by Bosch’s new SX motor, set to ship in July.

Revel’s Carbondale office will reopen in full June 2. Until then, bikes are available to order at www.revelbikes.com.

Revel went down swinging. And now they’re back—maybe smarter, maybe scrappier, but definitely not done. Welcome back.