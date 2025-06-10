From devastation to dirt jumps: West Maui unveils transformative bike park

Lahaina wildfires couldn’t stop a determined group from building a permanent place for connection, healing and shredding. While the fires derailed countless lives and projects, they also ignited a new resolve, leading to the creation of the West Maui Bike Park.

More than just dirt and jumps

As one local put it, “You’re talking about a town that was levelled. It was ash. Like, metal, everything. It was just unbelievable.” In the face of such widespread loss, the bike park emerged as a beacon of hope. While many lost everything — their homes, belongings, even their bikes — they still showed up, ready to volunteer and help build something for the future.

“They’ll still come and rake and help us here,” said one organizer, “even though they have other things to worry about, because they’re just excited to have this as a resource.”

From vision to reality: A community rises

The idea for a public riding area on the west side of Maui had been brewing for a while. Ray Watson had been submitting proposals to various landowners without much success. Then the fires hit and everything shifted. After a couple of months of recovery, meetings resumed and a crucial partnership began to form.

The Maxx G Foundation’s initial donation to Sensus Rad Trails, Cam McCaul’s trail-building company headed by Cody Wilkins, truly kickstarted the project. After scouting several locations, a prime spot next to Maui Prep in Napili was identified.

In April 2024 a multi-year lease was signed.

A collaborative effort, expert hands

Building the park was a massive undertaking, relying on the skills of a dedicated crew and an army of volunteers. Carson Storch, proved to be an incredibly talented excavator operator, roughing in the bulk of the trails. Cody Wilkins then came through, refining the lines. Kyle Strait ensured the slalom flow was perfect, and Kona teammate Eddie Reynolds handled meticulous hand-finishing, also teaching the crew a thing or two about surfing.

A place for all

The West Maui Bike Park is accessible to everyone. With features ranging from beginner-friendly teeter-totters and wood features to flow lines for aspiring jumpers and even a 15-foot trick jump, there’s something for every skill level.

Beyond the thrills, the park serves a deeper purpose, particularly for the youth impacted by the fires.

“When you get on a bike, you have to use your right and left, you have to use all your senses,” an organizer explained. “Kids, they’re dropping out of that trauma in their mind and they’re dropping into their body. They’re out of their head, they’re riding around and releasing that trauma.”