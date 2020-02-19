From Edmonton to North Vancouver with Thomas Vanderham

Thomas Vanderham exploded onto the mountain bike scene just as Vancouver’s North Shore was rising to international fame. The Canadian wasn’t always part of the B.C. scene, though.

In the latest installment of Shimano’s excellent This Is Home series, the Canadian freeride icon talks about what home means to him. Vanderham shares what it was like growing up mountain biking in the Prairies, to relocating to Deep Cove, B.C. in the middle of the North Shore’s coming of age.

A young Vanderham was dropped in the middle of B.C.’s exploding freeride scene and thrived immediately. But how did he translate that into one of the longest-running freeride careers in the industry?

Go back in time with Thomas Vanderham and This is Home.

This Is Home – Thomas Vanderham

From Shimano:

“It would be a dream for most mountain bikers of the world…the chance to grow up on Vancouver’s North Shore. That became reality in Thomas Vanderham’s life as a young kid when his family moved to North Vancouver’s Deep Cove. The raw and unruly North Shore terrain was a perfect compliment to his natural ability on a bike, and he quickly rose to the highest ranks of a roaring freeride revolution. Thomas’ name became synonymous with his distinct style, creativity, and amplitude; attributes which landed him in countless film segments that have inspired mountain bikers across the globe. His impact on the sport has been present ever since.

More than 20 years later Thomas still calls Deep Cove home and is as involved as ever in the sport of mountain biking. Like the trails of the North Shore, he has evolved- refining his craft along the way and balancing his duties as an athlete with that of being a father and a husband. Through it all, he has continued to find ways to pass his passion for mountain biking on to past and future generations of the sport.

This is Home.”

Featuring: Thomas Vanderham

Directed by: Harrison Mendel

Cinematography By: Liam Mullany and Harrison Mendel

