From plumber to pro: Damien Oton’s unlikely road to the Enduro World Series

“There is only one life. Let’s go for it.” Wise words from Damien Oton, but not just words. The French rider backed them up with action.

Oton came to mountain biking late. At 21, he was already well into his career as a plumber. Chance, and a dream led him to leave that all behind.

Oton made the leap to chase his dream job, starting a career as pro enduro racer.

Numerous podiums and wins later, the French rider’s risk has turned into reward, and the dream is a reality. Check in with Damion Oton to see how it all happened.

Damion Oton – Orbea Fox Enduro Team

From Orbea:

Video available with Spanish and French subtitles.”