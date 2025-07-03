From Rambo to Rémy: First Blood trail blows up after Metailler’s video

There’s a new reason to stop in Hope, B.C.—and it’s steep, slick and completely awesome. Built over eight years of planning, community advocacy and pure determination, First Blood is the town’s first official mountain bike trail. It’s already changing the map.

“This is one of the toughest builds I’ve ever seen,” said rider Rémy Métailler in a recent YouTube video documenting his first lap down the new 1,000-metre descent. “Look how steep that mountain is… unreal.”

Designed by First Journey Trails and led by veteran builder Thomas Schoen, the seven-kilometre black diamond descent drops through old-growth forest, bench-cut ridgelines, hand-built woodwork and steep technical terrain—terrain so demanding it slowed crews to just 60 metres per week in some sections.

“I’ve been doing this commercially for 17 years,” said Schoen. “And out of the hundreds of kilometres we’ve built, this was the hardest. No question.”

Built by the community, for the community

The trail is a project by Advantage Hope and the Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association. Local rider Mike Prawdzik spearheaded the effort after years of shuttling elsewhere with his son.

Schoen’s crew included Lindsay Bishop, who called it “some of the hardest work I’ve ever done,” and countless volunteers who kept digging.

“It’s a must-see trail”

“Your brakes are going to get hot,” said Prawdzik.

“There’s no proper big moves on it, which makes it approachable—but it’s not an easy trail,” said Métailler. He and his riding partner descended through loamy switchbacks and narrow woodwork.

“That was so much work for the builders,” Métailler said mid-ride. “They made terrain that seems unrideable actually flow.”

Rambo roots and what comes next

The name First Blood pays homage to Rambo: First Blood, the 1982 movie filmed in Hope.

The trail officially opened the weekend of June 27–29 with group rides, film screenings and a family day at the town’s jump park.

It’s the beginning of a new chapter for Hope. With First Blood on the ground, future trails can be cheaper and easier to build. For Schoen, the next steps are clear.

“Now that First Blood is in, we can build connectors and spurs,” he said. “Once Hope sees the economic impact of mountain biking, it’s going to be a no-brainer.”