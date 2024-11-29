From rogue to rad: Waterloo’s Hydrocut

Tucked into the rolling terrain of Waterloo, Ontario, the Hydrocut is a testament to what a dedicated community can build when passion meets strategy. With over 40 km of meticulously maintained singletrack, this volunteer-driven network has become a shining example of how mountain biking and community spirit can transform a landscape. I recently caught up with Brent Ellis, chair of the Hydrocut Trails Committee, to get the story behind this vibrant trail system and the lessons it offers for other clubs across the country.

From rogue roots

Like so many trail systems, the Hydrocut began as a grassroots effort. Back in the late 1990s, local riders were taking to rogue trails and adapting hiking paths for their own use. As Brent recalls, “we were riding everywhere—hiking trails, farm roads, whatever we could find.” But rogue trails came with their challenges, especially when the local government caught wind of unpermitted North Shore-style building projects.

The turning point came when the Waterloo Cycling Club’s advocacy efforts aligned with local officials’ desire to curb unauthorized trail construction. “The region offered us a forest to work with in hopes it would stop rogue building,” Brent explains. That was in 2002, and the Hydrocut has been growing ever since, combining sanctioned trails with a community-driven approach to trail building and maintenance.

Packing big fun into small spaces

Don’t let the Hydrocut’s modest size fool you—this 300-acre property offers over 40 kilometers of trails. From technical climbs to flowing jump lines, the system caters to a wide range of skill levels. The trail network’s namesake comes from its location, spanning both sides of a hydro corridor, which adds a unique aesthetic to the experience.

Despite its size, the Hydrocut consistently ranks as a top destination for Ontario riders. “We pack a lot into a small area,” Brent says, a fact that’s evident in how thoughtfully the trails are designed and maintained. “There’s not a leaf left on the trails right now,” he adds, highlighting the tireless efforts of the volunteer crew to keep the network in prime condition.

A strategic plan changes everything

One of the Hydrocut’s key strengths is its strategic approach to growth. While many trail systems evolve organically, the Hydrocut made a deliberate shift toward formal planning in 2016. “We held a strategic planning session and it was pivotal,” Brent explains. “It gave us a focus and a roadmap for how to grow.”

The plan identified key areas for development, including land acquisition, financial sustainability and political outreach. This structure allowed the team to recruit specialized volunteers—from engineers to grant writers—to tackle areas outside traditional trail building. “We’re like a small business,” Brent says. “We needed risk management plans, proper accounting and more. Strategic planning helped us grow as an organization.”

Brent encourages other clubs to adopt similar strategic frameworks. “It might sound corporate, but it’s transformative,” he says. “We’re doing things now that we wouldn’t have dreamed of before.”

Building trails, building community

The Hydrocut’s success stems from more than just its strategic vision. It’s the community that makes this trail network special. “Everything we do is volunteer-driven,” Brent says. From clearing fallen trees to building bridges, local riders and businesses contribute their time and resources.

A standout project this year was the construction of a Da Vinci bridge—a 40-foot timber structure based on Leonardo da Vinci’s centuries-old design. “A volunteer designed it in CAD and a local engineer stamped it,” Brent says. The result is not only functional but also a testament to the ingenuity and generosity of the Hydrocut community.

Even the system for keeping riders updated is community-driven. Trail closures and conditions are communicated through an innovative system of solar-powered LED signs at trailheads—another rider-led initiative. “People bring ideas to us and we help them make it happen,” Brent says.

Funding the future

Unlike many trail systems, the Hydrocut is almost entirely self-funded. The cornerstone of their fundraising efforts is the “Friends of the Hydrocut” tag—a colorful annual donation tag riders attach to their bikes. “We sell about 1,000 tags a year,” Brent says. Combined with merchandise sales, parking lot advertising and occasional grants, the system covers its maintenance and development costs.

A model for other clubs

The Hydrocut’s story is one of evolution, driven by a blend of grassroots passion and professional strategy. As Brent reflects on their journey, he emphasizes the importance of looking ahead. “We’ve gone from rogue trails to a trail system with real economic and community impact,” he says.

His advice to other trail organizations? “Take the time to create a strategic plan. It’s not just about building trails—it’s about building something sustainable for the future.”

Why you should ride the Hydrocut

If you haven’t ridden the Hydrocut yet, make it a priority. Whether you’re there for the beginner-friendly flow trails or the advanced jump lines, you’ll find trails that reflect the hard work and dedication of an entire community. As Brent puts it, “We’re not BC, but for a little corner of Ontario, we’re doing pretty well.”