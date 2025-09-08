From the roots of Champery to the hearts of millions: Goldstone goes global

When Jackson Goldstone crossed the line as 2025 elite men’s downhill world champion, the internet exploded. Videos of champagne spraying, live-streamed toasts and Red Bull, Santa Cruz Syndicate and other sponsors immediately flooded feeds. Even the official world‑series account confirmed: “Jackson Goldstone is your 2025 Men Elite UCI Downhill World Champion! A first‑time Elite UCI Downhill World Champion!”

Singing the anthem from the podium

Then came the champion’s moment: Goldstone singing the Canadian anthem from the top step. No cameras had to cut or re‑shoot. It was raw. It was genuine. Social accounts lit up with texts like “That voice. That jersey. That moment.” A national anthem performance from an elite rider is rare. Done from the podium? Pretty much unmatched. Let’s get him a mic next time huh?

Shout‑outs from the backers

Sponsors couldn’t resist. Red Bull called him “a first‑time elite world champ.” Santa Cruz flooded its channels with slow‑motion drops and victory high fives. Filmmakers and brands tagged his ride, the team and his victory.

Sven Martin framed every shot

Photographers like Sven Martin turned the celebration into art. One of his frames—Goldstone suspended mid‑cheer, bike held high—circulated across Instagram and race coverage. It was immortal, a perfect encapsulation.

Dad’s proud tears go viral

But nothing resonated more than Jackson’s father’s reaction. A handheld phone caught Goldstone’s dad as he watched live, literally jumping with excitement. That moment became one of the most shared clips of the weekend.

Goldstone, the comeback

It’s the sweep of a world champ story. The electric run, the champagne, the anthem, the tears, the photographers, the sponsors. All amplified by social media. And for Goldstone? It’s not just a title. It seems like a destiny he was born into.

He said it best on race day: “I’m pretty speechless… that one was for Stevie Smith all the way.”