Rethinking Marin County and the Coast Miwok in “The Full Circle Cycling Project”

Many cyclists enjoy this sport in no small part because it helps us get back out into nature. Whether that is far from city lights, just past the outskirts of town, or tucked away in river valleys and urban parks, time spent outdoors is a huge reason to keep turning over the pedals.

But this nature is rarely empty, or untouched. It is most often the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples, even where there is now little acknowledgment of that history. The question of how we, as cyclists engage with that history is being asked more frequently.

The intersection of Indigenous heritage and a surging interest in outdoor recreation of all kinds isn’t just an issue in Canada. How other cities and groups work to reconnect with Indigenous groups can help guide our own efforts.

Marin County, the birthplace of mountain biking and an iconic destination for gravel riding, is dealing with the same issue. The trails and roads that so many cyclists travel to ride are the ancestral lands of the Coast Miwok people. While there is little recognition of that, a movement to acknowledge the historic and continued existence of the Coast Miwok is growing.

The Full Circle Cycling Project shares one approach to reconnecting land, recreation and Indigenous people in a healthy way. How does this apply here in Canada? What can we learn from this project on our own trails?

The Full Circle Cycling Project

Coast Miwok and the Full Circle Cycling Land Acknowledgement Project: More info from Easton

An avid cyclist, artist and designer, Ariel Wickham Earnhardt conceived of The Full Circle Cycling Land Acknowledgement Project to raise funds and awareness of the land that we use every day as cyclists up in Marin County, the birthplace of modern mountain and gravel riding. This land was once home to the Coast Miwok, but their existence is seldom acknowledged.

In support of the Coast Miwok’s work to share and preserve their culture, the Full Circle Cycling Project aims to sell artwork inspired by the land, cycling and community. Funds raised will go towards current and forthcoming projects that the Coast Miwok have established as well as funding to assist Trips for Kids Marin to continue to make cycling accessible for all. Ariel’s ultimate goal is to help all people experience nature through cycling by supporting local programs that help bring cycling to underserved communities.

In support of the Coast Miwok's work to share and preserve their culture, the Full Circle Cycling Project aims to sell artwork inspired by the land, cycling and community. Funds raised will go towards current and forthcoming projects that the Coast Miwok have established as well as funding to assist Trips for Kids Marin to continue to make cycling accessible for all. Ariel's ultimate goal is to help all people experience nature through cycling by supporting local programs that help bring cycling to underserved communities.