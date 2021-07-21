Gallery: Dunbar Summer Series seeding and practice at Panorama

After a short 24 hours of rest, Dunbar Summer Series is trucking along with Canada Cup #2. The course is new, with the series shifting from Fernie to Panorama, but the dust is the same. Mostly, though the steep sections this week have more rocks poking through the surface to catch riders out.

Tuesday saw practice and seeding, after Monday’s track walk. Another 350 riders showed up, showing downhill racing is alive and thriving in Canada.

With a short break and tired legs after round one, positions saw some shuffles. Some, like Kirk McDowall, stayed fast. Others, like Ainhoa Ijurko, stepped up in seeding. Other riders, like Coen Skrypnek, who seeded second in junior men, joined racing after missing out on Fernie.

With the changes and new faces, Wednesday’s Dunbar Summer Series / Canada Cup should deliver fiercely contested racing.

Gallery: Practice and seeding at 2021 Dunbar Summer Series #2 – Panorama Mountain Resort