Gallery: Dunbar Summer Series seeding and practice at Panorama

No rest, no remorse from steep, rocky course on second Canada Cup in four days

July 20, 2021

After a short 24 hours of rest, Dunbar Summer Series is trucking along with Canada Cup #2. The course is new, with the series shifting from Fernie to Panorama, but the dust is the same. Mostly, though the steep sections this week have more rocks poking through the surface to catch riders out.

Tuesday saw practice and seeding, after Monday’s track walk. Another 350 riders showed up, showing downhill racing is alive and thriving in Canada.

With a short break and tired legs after round one, positions saw some shuffles. Some, like Kirk McDowall, stayed fast. Others, like Ainhoa Ijurko, stepped up in seeding. Other riders, like Coen Skrypnek, who seeded second in junior men, joined racing after missing out on Fernie.

With the changes and new faces, Wednesday’s Dunbar Summer Series / Canada Cup should deliver fiercely contested racing.

Gallery: Practice and seeding at 2021 Dunbar Summer Series #2 – Panorama Mountain Resort

Bodhi Kuhn with the no hander, before qualifying first in u17 men

Kids racing at Dunbar Summer Series!

Riders were having fun with the last jump during practice

First, check to make sure the camera's watching

When get sideways

For the camera, or the chairlift, whichever.

Even the coaches were getting into it.

Seeding runs were all about speed. Jackson Goldstone qualified fastest, again. And again pushed the elite times

Ainhoa Ijurko set the fastest elite women's time, edging out Pageau and Bouchar

Rachel Pageau

Gabriel Neron pedalling for 6th in seeding

Tegan Cruz is looking fast in u17.

Jennifer McHugh was close to the leaders again on Tuesday

Fastest junior women's qualifier, Emmy Lan

Style in practice, but Wednesday will be all about speed.