Gallery: 15 incredible moments from Finn Iles World Cup win

Finn Iles win at Mont-Sainte-Anne was a historic moment for Canadian downhill. He’s now just the second Canadian man to win an elite World Cup downhill. The other? Legendary Canadian racer Steve Smith.
The win was all the more emotional as Iles won on home soil, in Canada, at Mont-Sainte-Anne. The iconic venue means something special to every Canadian racer and mountain bike fan. And Quebec fans were out in full force to help Iles celebrate the win. Iles own family was also at MSA, waiting to greet him in the finish area.
It was a standout moment from a stellar day for the Canadian downhill program. Mark Wallace followed Iles into the top-10, finishing ninth. Earlier on, Jackson Goldstone landed a World Cup win of his own in the junior men’s race, clinching the series overall in the process. Gracey Hemstreet and Bodhi Kuhn added bronze medals for the home crowd in the junior women’s race and junior men’s race as well, with seven Cancuks in the top-10 of the junior races.
Gallery: Finn Iles homeland win at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
