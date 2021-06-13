Gallery: The return Downhill World Cup racing in 15 photos

Downhill racing is back for 2021, and it couldn’t have returned to a better venue. After a shaky debut of the Austrian bike park’s new track in 2020, this weekend delivered thrilling racing. All with the stunning backdrop of Leogang’s iconic peaks as a backdrop.

Check out the gallery below for a glimpse at what went down in Austria in the elite men’s and women’s finals on Saturday.

Gallery: World Cup DH#1 – Leogang, Austria

Finn Iles full tuck through Leogang's high speed sections. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Monika Hrastnik sends the Leogang canyon gap on her way to third in elite women. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Kade Edwards flying high in the Austrian mountains. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Myriam Nicole didn't have the season debut she wanted in Austria, crashing high on the course. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Tahnee Seagrave cutting close to the course. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Laurie Greenland keeping it low out of the start hut. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Benoit Coulanges survived the steeps to find his first World Cup podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Reece Wilson cuts through the ruts for a fast outside line into the woods. Vali Holl looked fast all weekend, and came so close to her first elite win. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Troy Brosnan was flawless all weekend. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Marine Cabirou sails over Leogang on her way to fourth. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Camille Balanche made the treacherous track look easy on her way to the first World Cup win of 2021. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Vali Holl will have to wait another week after crashing in the final corner on her home course. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool The first Elite Men's Podium of 2021. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Camille Balanche celebrates with champagne in Leogang. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

