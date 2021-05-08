Gallery: The return of World Cup racing in photos

World Cup racing is back, and in a big way. Friday’s Short Track XCC racing witnessed two thrilling, if short races. If the mini-preview of Sunday’s racing is any indication, fans are in for a treat with Sunday’s XCO.

For Canadians Peter Disera contesting a photo finish for 5th (ending up 7th, behind world champion Jordan Sarrou) only adds to the excitement. Léandre Bouchard animated much of Friday’s early laps in the men’s race, while Emily Batty showed she’s got pace this weekend with a 17th in the women’s race.

It was Mathieu van der Poel who loudly announced his return to mountain bike racing, though. With two massive sprints, the Dutch rider put the field on notice. Just because he’s been focusing on road and cyclocross – with remarkable success – doesn’t mean he’s lost any ground off-road.

For the women, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot showed she has the legs and the race smarts to win whenever she wants. The reigning world champion rode patiently, taking a late-race win from Linda Indergand.

XCC World Cup #1 – Albstadt, Germany

