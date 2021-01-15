Full “Gamble” film available free online for the first time

If you missed Gamble when it first came out, now is your chance. The instant-classic downhill film is streaming for free online for the first time, via Red Bull TV.

First released in 2018, Gamble turned heads with its all-star cast of World Cup pros. Canadians Mark Wallace and Finn Iles each have their own segments, as does B.C.’s Retallack Lodge. The Canucks line up beside heavyweights like Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland, Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar and Brook Macdonald.

Oh, and the legendary Alan Ford lends his voice to narrate the movie. Steel City Media and Creative Concepts went all-in on the cast, including bringing in the voice of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. But, with the roster of the world’s best riders, Gamble has more fast-paced action than any Guy Ritchie movie.

Watch the trailer below, then find yourself 46 minutes to watch the full length of Gamble, free online, as soon as possible!

Gamble – Official Trailer

Gamble features:

Greg Minnaar

Josh Bryceland

Steve Peat

Loic Bruni

Brook Macdonald

Sam Blenkinsop

Connor Fearon

Mark Wallace

Finn Iles

Phil Atwill

Craig Evans