Garmin launches first-ever MTB-specific GPS computer

Garmin has finally dropped a bike computer made just for mountain bikers. The new Edge MTB isn’t a road unit with some trail features tacked on. This thing is designed from the trail up, with enduro and downhill ride profiles, rugged construction, and multi-band GPS that updates five times per second while descending.

That 5 Hz recording rate is a first in this category. This and gives riders more accurate line tracking through steep terrain and tight tree cover. Add in 14 hours of battery life in normal use (up to 26 in battery saver mode) and you’ve got a unit ready for long days and heavy laps.

Ride profiles that understand chairlifts

The Edge MTB’s ride modes are to gofor gravity-fed riding. The enduro profile tracks vertical gain and descent across each segment of your ride, while the downhill mode automatically records each lap so lift rides and shuttle trips don’t skew your stats.

It’s a smart tweak that finally acknowledges what many mountain bikers actually do on their bikes. No more manually pausing and restarting your computer after every run.

Trail data and split timing built in

The unit comes preloaded with Trailforks maps and Garmin’s TopoActive base maps, plus a Forksight mode that shows upcoming trail names, difficulty, distance, and elevation—like a mini trail centre kiosk on your bars.

For racers, timing gates let you set and track split times mid-ride. Post-ride data review via Garmin Connect spots where time was gained or lost.

Built to survive a crash

Edge MTB uses a seven-button design for glove-friendly control, paired with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass. Mount options include a new top tube cradle or standard Garmin MTB mount. It’s also compatible with Varia radars, lights and inReach satellite messengers.

Not just a road computer with knobby tires

The Edge MTB’s launch speaks to a bigger shift in the GPS world. One where mountain biking is no longer an afterthought. With features tailored for enduro and downhill riding, it’s a welcome move for anyone who prefers roots and rocks over tarmac.

Is it a must-have? That depends on your riding style. But if you’re looking for a rugged GPS unit that actually understands the sport you do, this might be the first time Garmin’s got you fully covered.