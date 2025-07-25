Gee Atherton and Ronan Dunne preview 2025 Hardline track in wild top-to-bottom video

The madness is back. Red Bull Hardline Wales returns this weekend, July 26–27, with 32 of the world’s most fearless mountain bikers set to drop in. This year’s event, once again held in the hills above Machynlleth, is shaping up to be one of the most jaw-dropping editions yet.

Gee Atherton and Ronan Dunne just dropped a top-to-bottom YouTube preview, and it confirms what everyone suspected: this track is absolutely rowdy.

“No chill from the start”

The video kicks off with Atherton calling out the terrain immediately. “Dropping in straight away. It’s rough. So much bedrock poking out,” he says as he threads through high-speed chutes and sniper lines. “No chill from the start.”

It only escalates from there. Massive exposed rock faces, loose corners and a sketchy chute that even Gee calls “savage” lead riders into the now-iconic 90-foot jumps.

“We got the big boys now,” he says, checking the flags before sending two huge hucks that disappear into the valley.

The wind’s up, the terrain’s unpredictable and the consequences are huge.

“Wrestling the bike down there… legs are burning, arms are cooked,” says Atherton, while Ronan Dunne casually cruises on his rear wheel behind him.

A different kind of race weekend

Unlike the UCI world cup, Hardline offers no series points, no title implications and no safety net. Just bragging rights. But that’s the appeal.

Hardline’s brutal design sits somewhere between downhill racing and freeride chaos. With its towering jumps, techy rock gardens and signature road gap, it attracts a certain kind of rider. Big names like Bernard Kerr, Laurie Greenland, Charlie Hatton, Brendan Fairclough and Gee Atherton are confirmed. So is Ronan Dunne, who might just be the one to beat this year. But Asa Vermette is sure to put up a good fight.

Where to watch

The 2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales will be livestreamed for free on Red Bull TV starting Sunday, July 27. If you like your racing with a side of chaos, this is one not to miss.

Because while most of the world’s top downhillers are focused on staying healthy for the UCI World Cup, the Hardline crew are out here launching off cliffs for fun.