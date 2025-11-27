Gee Atherton builds a monumental trail out of a mess in “Windfell”

“Every day was a new challenge and a new reason to be scared,” says Gee Atherton in Windfell.

While that wouldn’t be unusual for an Atherton video project, which are regularly watched peaking through our fingers in a mix of fear and awe, this time Gee’s talking about building Windfell. When the building is as scary as the riding, this is something new from Gee.

In late 2024, DyFi Bike Park, the Atherton family’s huge project in Wales, was hit by storm Darragh. Roaring winds lay flat wide swaths of trail, turning huge sections of the forrest into wreckage. What do you do when you’re home looks like a pile of oversized tooth picks scatterd across the hillside? You build a terrifying trail out of the storm’s messy aftermath.

The result is Windfell. Or, what it would look like if Vancouver’s North Shore landed in Wales. It’s a massive rollercoaster of unnecessarily elevated woodwork, “connected” by wood-to-wood gap jumps and, occasionally, a corner in the dirt. But mostly jumps.

Gee Atherton – Windfell

Looks sketchy, no? Absolutely.