Gee Atherton flying on a cliff edge in “Ridegeline” is gripping

As a highly accoplished World Cup downhill racer and past Red Bull Rampage competitor, Gee Atherton is used to high-risk, high-pressure situations. Ridgeline, though, is a whole different game.

The Ridgeline is the creation of Gee’s brother, Dan Atherton. Dan’s also the man behind Red Bull Hardline and the DyFi Bike Park. This line, situated on an imposing peak above DyFi, combines the two Atherton’s visions.

The omnidous elevation is the first hint that no mere mortal could ride this trail. Huge 70-foot gaps skirt the edge of a massive cliff. Jumps stack on top of eachother.

Add Gee Atherton flying at World Cup race speed down the line, and The Ridgeline is hard to look away from.

The Ridgeline

“This is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike, absolutely on the very edge of what’s possible.”

– Dan Atherton

Above Dyfi Bike Park, a grassy ridge runs down from a 666m summit. The views are stunning but just 2 metres to the left the land falls away, dropping hundreds of metres…

“I’ve always wanted to film here, it’s so incredibly exposed and totally unique but it’s not a fun place to ride, its terrifying!”

Spectacular action from one of the world’s toughest and most accomplished riders.

Filmed by: Peny