Geoff Gulevich hunts for flow down rocky 7th Secret

7th Secret is undeniably a classic North Shore trail. With its slippery rocks, janky rocky-lined corners and elevated skinny log rides, it has features that will challenge any rider.

The trail has changed over the years, to be more weatherproof for the increase in rider traffic. But it’s still a challenging trail to ride, never mind ride smoothly.

Geoff Gulevich knows the trail as well as anyone. The Vancouver freerider has been riding 7th for decades now. He manages to find flow over the janky rocks, airs sneaky doubles and casually cruises down skinny log rides that would leave most riders knees shaking.

Follow Gulevich’s POV ride down the North Shore classic below:

Geoff Gulevich: The Secret to 7th Secret

More from Geoff Gulevich:

“7th Secret is a North Vancouver staple. If you know your way around this rough piece of work, you can find incredible fluidity. You just need to know where to go. Come along down this piece of North Shore history.

Riding my Focus Bikes SAM²

Filmed on my GoPro HERO8 and Max.”