Riding snowy North Shore woodwork with Geoff Gulevich

North Vancouver’s trails are notoriously hard in the most favorable conditions. Add some February snow, and the infamous skinny woodwork is downright treacherous. For North Shore local Geoff Gulevich, the snow is no problem.

Winter riding isn’t all sketchy. Before the snow fell, frozen dirt offered fantastic traction (just… mind the roots). Gulevich gets the best and the sketchiest conditions together in one video, pushing his new Orbea Occam through its first Canadian winter.

With cameo’s from local shredders like Steve Vanderhoek and Ken Perras, Gully’s riding makes N.Van look like a winter wonderland. An occasionally sketchy winter wonderland.

Geoff Gulevich: North Shore Winter Riding

What’s Geoff Gulevich saying about his snow covered shred?

“Been so much fun, riding this Winter, with friends. The dirt feels like velcro and the roots feel like slip n slides. Dirt hurts twice as much to fall on but totally worth it! Hope you enjoy it!“