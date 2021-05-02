Geoff Kabush fifth at SoHo ProXCT in Utah

Geoff Kabush is showing, yet again, that age ain’t nothing but a number. The Veteran Canadian racer finished fifth in the pro men’s race in Saturday’s SoHo ProXCT cross country race.

With little racing in the last year, Kabush had to ride through most of the field before he could catch the leaders. A back-row starting position didn’t slow the Canadian down much, though. He quickly moved into the top-10 before finishing the race on the extended podium. Saturday’s racing was won by Stephan Davoust of Giant Factory Off-Road Team, with Bjorn Riley in second and Luke Vrouwenvelder in third.

Ontario’s Tyler Clark (Homestead Racing) continued his strong results on the U.S. circuit. Clark finished 13th Saturday at Soldier Hollow in Utah. That result comes after a sixth place in Friday’s STXC, where Kabush was 12th. The Ontario racer’s solid showing comes on top of top-20 results at the Oz Trails US Cups in Arkansas.

In the women’s race, Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles) built on her early season momentum to take the win on Saturday. Skarda was followed by a duo of Juliana/SRAM riders, with Rose Grant in second at Evelyn Dong in third.

US ProXCT Tour continues on May 15 at the Englewood Open in Fall River, Wisc.

Results – Soldier Hollow US ProXCT: May 1, 2021

Elite Men XCO (Top-15)

1. DAVOUST Stephan Giant Factory Off Road Team 1:30:09 – 2. RILEY Bjorn BEAR NATIONAL TEAM 1:30:38 +29 3. VROUWENVELDER Luke Giant Factory Off Road Team 1:31:33 +1:24 4. FINSTERWALD Russell CLIF Pro Team 1:31:45 +1:36 5. KABUSH Geoff Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore 1:32:30 +2:21 6. STANDISH Ryan Orange Seal/Kenda 1:32:42 +2:33 7. DAY Robbie Bear National Team 1:32:43 +2:34 8. BECKETT Carson Riders, Inc. 1:32:58 +2:49 9. ELSON Samuel Muddy Bikes 1:33:01 +2:52 10. WILD Alex Orange Seal 1:33:29 +3:20 11. GLASGOW Truman Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling 1:33:34 +3:25 12. FREEBURN Cobe Bear National Team 1:34:52 +4:43 13. CLARK Tyler Homestead Racing 1:34:59 +4:50 14. CUPP Cody Riders Inc. 1:35:00 +4:51 15. FLOREN Sandy Dirt Camp Devo 1:35:32 +5:23

Elite Women XCO (Top-15)