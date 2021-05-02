Geoff Kabush fifth at SoHo ProXCT in Utah
Ontario's Tyler Clark scores STXC Top-10Photo by: John Gibson
Geoff Kabush is showing, yet again, that age ain’t nothing but a number. The Veteran Canadian racer finished fifth in the pro men’s race in Saturday’s SoHo ProXCT cross country race.
With little racing in the last year, Kabush had to ride through most of the field before he could catch the leaders. A back-row starting position didn’t slow the Canadian down much, though. He quickly moved into the top-10 before finishing the race on the extended podium. Saturday’s racing was won by Stephan Davoust of Giant Factory Off-Road Team, with Bjorn Riley in second and Luke Vrouwenvelder in third.
Ontario’s Tyler Clark (Homestead Racing) continued his strong results on the U.S. circuit. Clark finished 13th Saturday at Soldier Hollow in Utah. That result comes after a sixth place in Friday’s STXC, where Kabush was 12th. The Ontario racer’s solid showing comes on top of top-20 results at the Oz Trails US Cups in Arkansas.
In the women’s race, Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles) built on her early season momentum to take the win on Saturday. Skarda was followed by a duo of Juliana/SRAM riders, with Rose Grant in second at Evelyn Dong in third.
US ProXCT Tour continues on May 15 at the Englewood Open in Fall River, Wisc.
Results – Soldier Hollow US ProXCT: May 1, 2021
Elite Men XCO (Top-15)
|1.
|DAVOUST
|Stephan
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|1:30:09
|–
|2.
|RILEY
|Bjorn
|BEAR NATIONAL TEAM
|1:30:38
|+29
|3.
|VROUWENVELDER
|Luke
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|1:31:33
|+1:24
|4.
|FINSTERWALD
|Russell
|CLIF Pro Team
|1:31:45
|+1:36
|5.
|KABUSH
|Geoff
|Yeti, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Stans-NoTubes, Velocio, GU, PRO, Lazer, CushCore
|1:32:30
|+2:21
|6.
|STANDISH
|Ryan
|Orange Seal/Kenda
|1:32:42
|+2:33
|7.
|DAY
|Robbie
|Bear National Team
|1:32:43
|+2:34
|8.
|BECKETT
|Carson
|Riders, Inc.
|1:32:58
|+2:49
|9.
|ELSON
|Samuel
|Muddy Bikes
|1:33:01
|+2:52
|10.
|WILD
|Alex
|Orange Seal
|1:33:29
|+3:20
|11.
|GLASGOW
|Truman
|Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling
|1:33:34
|+3:25
|12.
|FREEBURN
|Cobe
|Bear National Team
|1:34:52
|+4:43
|13.
|CLARK
|Tyler
|Homestead Racing
|1:34:59
|+4:50
|14.
|CUPP
|Cody
|Riders Inc.
|1:35:00
|+4:51
|15.
|FLOREN
|Sandy
|Dirt Camp Devo
|1:35:32
|+5:23
Elite Women XCO (Top-15)
|1.
|2
|SKARDA
|Alexis
|Santa Cruz Bicycles
|1:31:47
|2.
|4
|GRANT
|Rose
|Juliana / SRAM Pro Team
|1:32:30
|3.
|91
|DONG
|Evelyn
|Juliana/SRAM
|1:34:44
|4.
|22
|WILSON
|Moriah
|FAFL p/b Sportful
|1:38:02
|5.
|7
|GILBERT-SNYDER
|Helena
|English Endurance
|1:41:48
|6.
|13
|ARMSTRONG
|Kaysee
|Giant/Liv Factory Off Road Team
|1:42:07
|7.
|12
|MAARANEN
|Emma
|KS Kenda Women’s Elite MTB Tea
|1:42:14
|8.
|15
|ROLLINS
|Melisa
|Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite
|1:42:41
|9.
|1
|RANDEL
|Haley
|Bear National Team
|1:42:59
|10.
|9
|QUINN
|Natalie
|Meta by BJC
|1:43:11
|11.
|5
|BOBBITT
|Alexis
|Bear National Team
|1:45:08
|12.
|11
|ROBERSON
|Madelyn
|B^2 Performance
|1:45:32
|13.
|755
|RICHARDSON
|Gabrielle
|Bear National Team
|1:47:17
|14.
|24
|KAUFMANN
|Sarah
|DNA Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:43
|15.
|8
|NIELSON
|Sydney
|Rouleur Devo p/b DNA Cycling
|1:12:10