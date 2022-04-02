Geoff Kabush kicks off 2022 Moab Rocks on the podium

Geoff Kabush is back at Moab Rocks and looking fast. The veteran Canadian cross country racer opened TransRockies’ three-day stage race with a podium.

Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis-Shimano-Fox) finished third on Stage 1. He was 31 seconds behind Saturday’s winner, Stephan Davoust (Giant-Maxxis-Fox). Brayden Lange (Cycle Progression) finished second.

Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz – 7Mesh) of Fernie, B.C. trails close behind in fifth. He now sits 3:19 back from Davoust’s leading time.

The highly decorated Katerina Nash rode off the front of the pro women’s race. Nash finished just shy of seven minutes ahead of second-place finisher, Karen Jarchow (Revel Bikes) of Colorado. Lisa Hartlaub of Durango, Colo. placed third.