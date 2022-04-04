Geoff Kabush wins Moab Rocks by narrowest of margins

Geoff Kabush fended off a serious challenge from Giant’s Stephen Davoust on Monday, winning TransRockies three-day XC stage race, Moab Rocks. Davoust won the third stage, but not by enough to reclaim his overall lead from the Canadian.

Davoust (Giant-Maxxis-Fox) set the winning time in Utah on Monday, finishing the third and final stage in 1:56:55. That earned Davoust his second win in three days at the 2022 Moab Rocks. But it wasn’t quite enough to regain his lead from Kabush.

Kabush (Yeti-Shimano-Maxxis-Fox) followed close behind in second. His finishing time, 1:57:11, was just enough to hold onto the Moab Rocks win. It’s the Canadian’s first win at the event since 2019. In the end, just 14.6 seconds.

Brayden Lange (Cycle Progression) was third on Monday, just holding off Fernie, B.C.’s Cartier Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz-7Mesh) by 20 seconds for the final podium spot. Lange holds on to the same position overall. Nieuwesteeg finishes fourth on Monday and on G.C.

On the women’s side, Katerina Nash won Monday’s race handily. The multi-time Olympian was 3:49 ahead of her closest competitor. The win, her third in three days, returns her to the top of the Moab Rocks podium.

Jennifer Gersbach (Durango, Colo) wins a close battle for second place ahead of Karen Jarchow (Revel Bikes).

TransRockies next mountain bike event is back up here in Canada. The Singletrack Six (ST6) returns on Sept. 6-11, 2022.