Georgia Astle reflects on her third place finish at women’s Red Bull Rampage

After a week of building, wind delays and hard choices, Georgia Astle stood on the Rampage women’s podium in third. It was the top Canadian result and a career statement built on nerve, patience and one enormous decision.

“I’m so stoked for all the girls and I feel like there is once again just like so much progression this year,” Astle says.

Last year’s inaugural women’s event introduced what was possible. This year, riders pushed deeper.

“Totally, I feel like last year for the first year there was a lot of unknowns. No one wanted to bite off more than we could chew and then this year was like let’s see how much we can we can bite off. Let’s see what we can do.”

The decision: 57-to-60 feet of consequence

Astle’s run hinged on El Presidente, the massive drop first ridden by Tyler McCaul in 2015. She found it almost by accident.

“That one was Tyler McCaul’s drop from 2015 Rampage, and it was funny because I started the track walk up that side of the course when all the other girls were on the other side. I didn’t realize that was the only option of getting out of that ridge. So reluctantly I ended up choosing that massive drop but it ended up working out really well.”

How big?

“So I think 54 feet was like the takeoff to the knuckle and then the sweet spot would have been like 57 to 60 ft.”

Bigger than anything she had done before. “That is definitely the biggest.”

She was not alone.

“Myself, Cami Nogueira and Chelsea Kimball shared it. Cami and I had it in our finals run.”

Judging and what counted this year

Rampage judging is always debated. Astle’s take is measured and specific.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m really happy first of all that Robin Goomes and Hannah Bergemann got judged the way they did. I’m really happy that Cami and I scored really close because that just showed that the big drop scored. They really liked the amplitude of the big drop, so we scored high. Although maybe it favored amplitude over style or the amount of tricks. However, I think it just showed that they love seeing big airs on the whole run.”

On the men’s side, she saw a different emphasis.

“Yeah, the men’s is so tough because, right away, we noticed that the looker’s right ridge was scoring way higher. I think for the women it was amplitude and tricks. For the men’s side it was degree of difficulty and exposure that was setting riders apart there.”

A heavy week, a careful process

The desert was unforgiving. Canada’s Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck were sidelined before finals. Astle carried on, while keeping her methodical approach intact.

“It was pretty heavy. But it solidifies my approach. It is way slower after a week of digging. I wasn’t gonna go boot up and start taking off my line. For me it’s always like, hey, let’s start with the chillest thing, see if it works, and then just slowly build.”

Fear management is part of the job.

“You’re allowed to be scared during different moments, but you can’t be scared of every feature all the time. You just have to mentally get over it, understand how you have the feature figured out, replicate it and then just work on linking the next thing.”

And it has to stay fun.

“Yeah, I actually really enjoy it and that’s a huge part for me. I make sure it’s fun the whole time. My build crew has my back. We’re laughing the whole time listening to music. As soon as it’s no longer fun, that’s gonna reflect on me not wanting to ride my bike.”

Weather, fixes and a run that worked

Astle’s final was not straightforward. She solved problems right up to drop-in.

“I was really happy with my run. The weather didn’t play ball. I wasn’t even sure if I was gonna be able to hit up El Presidente from my line. When it came time to it, it worked really well and I was super proud of my riding and just the mental side of it to push through.”

What’s next

Astle is taking a breath.

“Yeah, doing really well. Had a nice couple of chill days. We drove and camped and are just decompressing after the big show.”

Recovery matters.

“It takes a while for the come down to happen and also just to recover from all of it. I’m definitely prioritizing taking time off.”

The plan is simple for now. Ocean time with family.

“My mom is going to Mexico and she hangs out by the ocean and we’re super into wing foiling and kiteboarding, so that’s my plan.”

Then likely New Zealand, maybe Natural Selection if the timing and safety feel right.

“Yes, for sure,” she says of returning to Crankworx Whistler.

The bigger picture

Astle sees freeride’s growth as both thrilling and sobering.

“It’s pretty tough because it’s up to us; as hard as we want to push ourselves. I think I’m most scared of what people are willing to do just for Instagram views. Maybe it’s not worth it just for views.”

Her message to other riders is grounded.

“I’m proud of my own process and that it doesn’t involve anything too crazy. You don’t have to be completely gung ho to be a freerider or to do extreme sports. There is some magic behind it, but anyone can work their way up.”

Georgia Astle worked her way up to the podium. Third at Rampage for the second year in a row. First among Canadian women.