Georgia Astle’s road to Rampage 2025 runs on balance

“Balance” isn’t a slogan for Georgia Astle. It is the framework. After time in New Zealand’s scene, she brought that energy home to British Columbia, where bike-park laps, loam days and long ferry drives became a training plan disguised as a good life. The payoff came fast. A breakout 2024 with wins, a Red Bull Rampage podium and a clear view of what it will take to go bigger in 2025.

“I rode my bike in 11 different countries… and had my best competitive season to date,” Astle says of 2024. “With winning a whip off, winning Garbo DH, and podiuming in Rampage, I am truly so happy with my entire year and really proud of where I’ve gotten myself to in this space.”

From alternate to the big stage

Before Rampage 2024 she was an alternate. Then she got the call and kept the scope tight.

“I function best while having a great time with the people around me, and that translates to me riding my bike better,” she says. “I surrounded myself with an awesome crew that brought me up and focused on feeling good and riding within my scope.”

She broke the task into bite-sized lines.

“Rampage felt like a huge steppingstone, so I broke it down by first reminding myself that even if I rode a line similar to my Formation 2022, I would be proud to claim that. Anything I felt comfortable with beyond that would be a win.”

The result was the kind of clean, confident riding judges reward and freeriders remember.

Off the bike on purpose

Astle’s balance is not just about trail choices. It is about stepping away. Playing hockey with her dad. Chasing powder on a snowboard. Taking it easy with friends. Those resets keep the fire lit and the fun front and centre. She knows progression does not come from the bike alone.

“Physically, I wanted to be healthy and as comfortable on my Rampage bike setup as possible,” she says.

How you train for a cliff

There is no Rampage lap you can sneak in on a quiet Thursday. Astle’s answer is repetition.

“Bike park laps, loose terrain, digging practice and repetitively hitting drops was my crunch time training,” she says.

That cycle builds habits you can trust when the desert wind pauses.

The mental drill is the same. Ride within the plan. Add one new piece at a time. Walk away when the line is not ready. Come back when it is. That is balance in action.

What 2025 looks like

Astle is not hiding where this is headed. More road miles and more ferry food. It means winter days split between gym work and powder turns. It means building confidence on familiar features so the scary stuff in Utah feels like a variation, not a leap.

Why it works

The podium proved the approach. The road to Rampage 2025 will be much the same: friends, ferry rides, brake control and a few hockey shifts. Balanced at the start. Calm in the wind. Dropping when it counts.