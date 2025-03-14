Get your mountain bike ready for spring

Winter is over—well, mostly. If you live somewhere that still gets the occasional rogue snowstorm, I salute you. But for the rest of us, it’s time to start pulling bikes out of the garage, brushing off the dust (and shamefully ignored mud from last fall) and getting them dialed for spring riding.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: “My bike was fine when I put it away. It’ll be fine now.” Well, let’s pump the brakes on that thinking—literally—because unless you want to spend your first ride cursing at a dropped chain or realizing your brakes have all the stopping power of a wet paper towel, you’ll want to give your bike a little TLC before hitting the trails.

1. Check your tires

Your tires are the only thing keeping you from eating dirt (hopefully), so give them some attention. Start by checking for dry rot, cracks or peeling sidewalls. If you see any of that, it’s time to replace them.

Next, inflate them to your preferred pressure and let them sit for a bit. If you come back and find them flat, you’ve got a slow leak. Now’s the time to deal with it, not when you’re miles from the trailhead. If you’re running tubeless, refresh your sealant, otherwise it’s time to put in a new tube.



2. Air up your suspension

If you’ve got an air fork or shock, check your suspension pressure. If it’s been sitting all winter, chances are it’s leaked a bit. Top it off to your usual PSI. While you’re at it, remember that every shock needs some regularly scheduled maintenance. Check the manufacturer’s suggested service intervals, and if it’s been a while, you might want to book a suspension service before you start sending it.

3. Give it a wipe down

Even if you washed your bike before storing it, dust, cobwebs and last fall’s forgotten energy bar wrapper have probably settled in. Grab some bike wash and an old towel (or steal one from the house) and give it a quick clean. While you’re wiping it down, inspect the frame for any cracks or damage. Carbon riders, this means you—hairline cracks are a real thing.

4. Lube your chain

Your drivetrain is the heart of your bike, so take care of it. First, check your chain for wear with a chain checker tool if you have one. A worn chain can cause skipping and premature wear on your entire drivetrain. If it’s stretched, replace it before it takes your cassette and chainring down with it.

Whether you’re replacing the chain or not, clean it up and lube it. A well-lubricated chain runs smoother, shifts better and won’t make that horrifying squeaky sound that tells everyone on the trail you’ve neglected your bike.

5. Check your brakes

Before you blast down your first descent of the season, make sure your brakes actually work. Grab each lever independently and check for a solid feel—if they pull to the bar with no resistance, you probably need a bleed. Also, take a look at your brake pads. If they’re worn down to nothing, swap them out now instead of discovering mid-ride that you can’t slow down.

6. Spin your wheels

Give your wheels a spin and make sure they’re true (not wobbling side to side). Check your spoke tension—if some are super loose, it’s time to visit a shop or break out a spoke wrench if you know what you’re doing. If you hear sealant leaking from your tubeless tires or spot dings in the rim, now is the time to re-tape or replace damaged parts before they turn into trailhead disasters.

7. Run through your gears

Shift through your gears one at a time and make sure everything feels smooth. If you’re experiencing laggy shifting, skipping, or that dreaded ghost shift you might need to adjust cable tension or even replace worn-out cables.

8. Inspect your dropper

If you’ve got a dropper post, cycle it a few times. If it’s feeling slow, sticky, or doesn’t return to full height, it might need a clean or worse, a rebuild. Don’t wait until mid-ride to find out your dropper is more of a “drop-and-stay” situation.

9. Give it a test ride

Once you’ve done all your checks, take your bike for a quick spin around the block or the local park. Shift through all your gears, test your brakes and listen for any weird noises. If something feels off, deal with it now—not when you’re halfway down a rocky descent.

10. Final touches: Pack your ride kit

Spring is a great time to refresh your downtube storage, hip pack, or whatever system you use to carry gear around during your ride. Check if your spare tube is still good, make sure you have tire levers, a mini pump or CO2, a multi-tool and maybe even a quick link for your chain. Nothing ruins a ride faster than getting stranded because you forgot the basics.

If everything checks out, congratulations—you’re ready to roll. If something feels off, don’t ignore it. A little preventative maintenance now means fewer trailside tantrums later. If any of this seems beyond your mechanical comfort zone, hit up your local bike shop—they’ll be stoked to get you sorted. But remember to get there quick; when spring hits for real, everyone thinks the same thing. This is busy season for bike shops.