Giant Canada launches new Off-Road Team

Giant Canada is stepping up its support of youth and junior riders for 2020, launching the new Giant Canada Off-Road Team.

After taking a break from the Canadian domestic scene, Giant Canada sponsored two junior racers in 2019. Building off the success of that trial, Giant is back with a full team for 2020.

Returning to lead the three-rider cross country squad is Cody Scott of North Vancouver. That trio will be joined by two new enduro-focused riders in 2020 as Giant redevelops its gravity line.

Focused on bridging the gap between local and national racing

Giant Canada Off-Road Team will support five young riders National-level aspirations. The team’s goal is to support these five youth and junior riders as they work to take the next step in their cycling careers.

“We are excited to get back to racing and supporting these promising young riders,” says Paul McCarthy, Team Manager for Giant Canada Off-Road Team. “We love the passion, commitment and family support each rider has. It is an honor to support them with a product that can get them to the next level in the sport”

The team is looking to support that youthful enthusiasm as the riders attempt to bridge from local and regional racing to a national-level race calendar. This is one area where young riders have difficulty finding the support for increased travel and equipment costs, says Steve Devantier of Giant Canada.

“We’ve always felt that there is a bit of void for riders in this age group, where they are striving for that next level and just need some time to get there,” says Devantier.” We are happy to give them that time; to help them develop and learn, not only how to train, race and win, but also how to represent themselves and their sponsors.”

2020 Giant Canada Off-Road Team Roster.

Cody Scott

After racing throughout 2019 in Giant colours, Cody Scott (North Vancouver, B.C.) returns to lead the cross country team. Scott will race his second season in the junior men’s category in XCO. After consistently finishing in the top-10 last season, Scott is looking to move up the ranks, with the ultimate goal of representing Canada internationally. In the fall, Scott graduates to under-23 for cyclocross season, where he will again return to Europe to test himself against the worlds best.

Lief Rodgers

Joining Scott on the XCO circuit will be Lief Rodgers (Port Moody, B.C.). While new to the team, Rodgers has been racing since he was just seven years old and already has numerous provincial championship titles in several cycling disciplines. Rodgers and Scott will be taking on US Open and UCI Junior events throughout the 2020 season.

Noah Rubuliak

Noah Rubuliak (Kelowna, B.C.) comes from a strong family of cyclists. In fact, he isn’t even the first Rubuliak to join the Giant team. Last year, Jacob Rubuliak rode with Giant to national Time Trial and cyclocross championships. Noah Rubuliak is already a under-17 cyclocross provincial champion himself, and will look to bring that speed to the national XCO calendar in 2020.

Jeremy and Johnathan Helly – Enduro

Giant is expanding its race horizons to include enduro. The team will be represented at gravity events by Jeremy and Johnathan Helly. The two Kamloops, B.C. brothers have been on Giant bicycles since they started riding. Both are already a presence on the Canadain enduro scene. Johnathan Helly has found his way to podiums at Crankworx Whistler, including the EWS under-21 event there. He is also twice the Canadian Enduro Series under-17 champion. In 2019, he was podiuming in under-21 at just 16 years old.

Older brother Jeremy Helly has also been a presence in the under-21 category at Canadian Enduro Series events, including a second overall. Jeremy was seventh in the EWS 100 Whistler in 2019.