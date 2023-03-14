Giant boosts power on Stance E+

Giant is giving its Stance E+ electric mountain bike a major boost in performance. The 2023 Stance E+ gets more travel, up to 125mm rear with a 140mm fork, and more power than its predecessor. A SyncDrive Pro motor now packs a whopping 85Nm of torque, backed by an EnergyPak 800Wh battery, so you can explore further and faster.

2023 Giant Stance E+

The Stance E+ uses Giant’s FlexPoint Suspension, instead of the Maestro system. FlexPoint uses fewer pivots for a simpler design and lighter weight. Using the flex of the chainstays and seatstays, the Stance E+ has 125mm of rear suspension. That’s balanced out by a 140mm fork, adding more control and comfort on singletrack for this eMTB. 29″ wheels keep the Stance E+ rolling smooth and carry speed.

An Aluxx SL aluminum frame is tough enough for on-trail use and everyday abuse. It features integrated cable routing, giving the Stance E+ the appearance of a higher-end eMTB without the price. A narrow Q-factor makes it comfortable to switch between electric and human-powered machines.

If you want to double up the Stance E+ as your daily driver, the frame includes mounting options for fenders, racks and other accessories.

SynchDrive Pro motor FlexPoint suspension An alloy rear triangle flexes to give 125mm of rear suspension Integrated cables and hoses run through the headset for a clean look.

SyncDrive Pro

The Stance E+ gets the new, lighter, SynchDrive Pro motor. The 2.5kg motor delivers a whopping 85Nm of torque. That gives Giant’s eMTB a 400 per cent support ratio, ready to tackle the steepest and most sustained pitches smoothly.

Giant also gives riders the option of using its Smart Assist feature, an automatic support mode system that uses six sensors and the SyncDrive system to automatically adjust the Stance E+’s support level based on riding style and terrain. Giant also says Smart Assist helps optimize battery efficiency by not wasting energy when it’s not needed.

EnergyPak 800

For 2023, the Stance E+ gets the modular EnergyPak 800 battery system. Not just more powerful, this generation of EndergyPak gets Giant’s new 22700 cell type. Giant claims this significantly outperforms the 21700 and 18650 cells used in most e-bike batteries. The new EnergyPak uses higher-volume cells for reduced weight and better cooling. The system uses 40 cells, like most e-bike batteries, but Giant claims the larger cells have a greater discharge capacity, resulting in a cooler operating temperature and less overall stress on the system and potentially a longer lifecycle of the battery.

The new EnergyPak Smart 800 also marks the launch of Giant’s new CO2-neutral battery production. This is part of Giant’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of battery production, creating eMTB batteries at a C02-neutral plant.

RideControl Dash

The Stance E+ also comes with Giant’s RideControl Dash head unit. This integrates handlebar controls for the SynchDrive Pro support levels with a colour display. The Dash shows battery level, range, support mode as well as speed, distance and other cycling metrics so riders don’t need to add another screen to the bars. The Dash has an ANT+ connection to connect to heart rate monitor and other fitness devices. The RideControl Ergo 2 version also wirelessly connects with the RideControl App, if you want to use your smartphone as a display.

2023 Giant Stance E+: Pricing

Three models of Stance E+ eMTB will make it into Canada. They’re all quite reasonably priced for a full-suspension, high-powered electric bike.

Stance E+ 1 Pro : $6,000

Stance E+ EX : $5,400

Stance E+ 2 : $4,900