Gift guide for the mountain biker you want to spoil rotten

The holidays are approaching fast. If you have a mountain biker in your life, now’s the time to step it up. This is not the list full of novelty socks or half-hearted gift cards. Nope, this is a list of next-level gear and experiences that will leave your MTB enthusiast grinning from like they just won a KOM. Here’s your guide to spoiling them absolutely rotten this holiday season.

Trek Fuel EXe 9.9 XX AXS

Price: $18,000

This is the gift to top all gifts. The Trek Fuel EXe 9.9 XX AXS is a mountain biking marvel. With its light carbon frame, precise SRAM XX AXS drivetrain, and top-of-the-line RockShox suspension, it’s built to tackle any trail in absolute silence. Add in a TQ transmission that blends seamlessly with nature, and you have a ride that screams luxury and performance.

Sure, it costs more than a used car, but can you really put a price on love?

Fox Neo Dropper Post

Price: $1,149

If your mountain biker is serious about their setup, the Fox Neo dropper post is a game-changer. Whether they’re shredding technical singletrack or cruising down flowy trails, this dropper post guarantees precision and durability. The reason for the hefty price tag? It’s cable free! It’s an upgrade your rider didn’t even know they needed but won’t be able to live without.

A big backcountry MTB trip

Price: Starting at $1,695

Nothing says, “I care about your happiness,” quite like sending your loved one off to explore the world via MTB. Tyax Adventures offers epic multi-day guided MTB trips that take riders from one remote backcountry camp to another in the Chilcotins. They handle all the details—gear transport, meals, logistics—so your biker can focus entirely on shredding world-class trails and soaking in the jaw-dropping scenery. This is the ultimate getaway for any mountain biking enthusiast and a memory that will last a lifetime. Or travel basically anywhere in the world with the folks over at Big Mountain.

Custom Paint Job by Velocolour

Price: Varies

For the rider who already has everything, why not give their bike a one-of-a-kind makeover? Velocolour’s custom paint jobs are pure artistry, turning any bike into a rolling masterpiece. Whether it’s a subtle redesign or an eye-popping transformation, this is the perfect gift to make their ride unique. Plus, nothing turns heads on the trail quite like a bike that’s as stylish as it is functional.

Feedback Team Edition tool kit

Price: $350

This compact yet comprehensive kit includes 26 essential repair and maintenance functions packed into 20 premium tools. Designed specifically for cyclists, the kit covers everything from drivetrain adjustments to precision tuning. Whether you’re a home mechanic or the go-to fixer on group rides, this kit ensures you’re prepared for any maintenance challenge.

Shimano XTR M9100 Groupset

Price: $3,920

If your loved one obsesses over shaving grams and squeezing every last watt out of their ride, the Shimano XTR M9100 groupset is a serious upgrade. This components are all about precision, speed and reliability. Featuring smooth shifting, a featherlight design and unparalleled durability, it’s the kind of gear that makes even the steepest climbs and gnarliest descents feel effortless.

This is the gift that says, “I care about your KOM dreams.” And sure, it might cost as much as a fancy weekend getaway, but what’s a vacation compared with the joy of flawless shifts and pro-level performance on every ride? Trust us, they’ll thank you on the podium—or at least at the post-ride beer stop.