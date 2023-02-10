Giro issues voluntary recall for Merit helmet

Giro is issuing a voluntary recall for its Merit helmet. The recall applies to helmets sold in Canada, the U.S. and other regions.

Anyone who owns a Giro Merit helmet should stop using it immediately and contact Giro for a free replacement.

The affected Giro Merit helmets were manufactured prior to January 2023.

Giro Merit The helmets are labelled "Merit" on the back, and inside

From Giro:

In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Bell Sports, Inc. (“Giro”), of Scotts Valley, Calif, is voluntarily recalling Giro Merit helmets.

Hazard: The helmet straps on some Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023 may disengage with the helmet when pulled with relatively little force, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash. Giro is not aware of any incidents in the field related to this issue.

What to do: Consumers should stop using these helmets immediately and contact Giro at (800)456-2355 (option 4) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email us at consumersupport@bellgiro.com. Giro will provide a replacement helmet of the same model/size that has been validated to be unaffected by this manufacturing defect.