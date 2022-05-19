Formation is all wrapped up for another year and, after teasing first hits, some big top-to-bottom runs and a mini-reel, Red Bull is diving in with a big highlight reel showing everything that went on in Utah.

What’s the result of seven days digging and riding in the desert? The Gnarliest Girls in Mountain Biking. In its third edition, Red Bull Formation proved to be another big step forward for the progression of women’s freeride. And in one of the most iconic venues around the world for freeride mountain biking.

Among the 12 riders, three Canadians were on bikes in Utah. Freeride icons Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck were joined by first-year Formation athlete Georgia Astle in Virgin, Utah.

Big hits, big tricks and some heavy hits. Dive into 20 minutes of the best riding and background on Red Bull Formation.

The Gnarliest Girls in Mountain Biking: Red Bull Formation

From Red Bull:

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returned for its third year in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.

Rider list:

Camila Nogueira

Casey Brown

Chelsea Kimball

Georgia Astle

Hannah Bergemann

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Louise Ferguson

Robin Goomes

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Vero Sandler

Vinny Armstrong