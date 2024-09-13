Godziek’s epic line on a moving train

Just when you thought Red Bull bike riders had done it all, along comes David Godziek. Riding a full line on a moving train, performing world class tricks and even a world’s first.

Built on ten train cars provided by Grupa Azoty Koltar the Red Bull Bike Express course featured eight jumps, a roller and a stair drop. The final flat drop backflip was a world’s first on a mountain bike.

Reminiscent of Colin Winkelmann’s moving van stunt and Drew Bezanson’s Uncontainable, it’s impossible to look away from Godziek’s latest stunt.

To perfect this shot, Godziek first mastered the line while the train was standing still. Then after 15 attempts, figuring out the speed the train needed to travel at, he realized the intended “freeze frame” video effect that you can’t look away from.

“At first, I practiced riding on the track while the train was parked,” says Godziek. “Once I felt confident, we set the train in motion and gradually increased the speed. 23 kilometres per hour was the right moving speed to match my riding speed to create the feeling of riding in one position. That impression of a frozen background is very strange. Navigating this course smoothly was much more challenging than it looked.”

As always a world class pro makes it look easy.

“David is now at his peak performance level,” says his brother Szymon. “In 2024 he stood atop the podium at the FMB World Tour in Cairns, Innsbruck and Whistler. I am glad he still has the passion for doing unconventional things and pushing the boundaries, not only in official competitions. Red Bull Bike Express is a crazy and technically challenging project. I hope the video can inspire people to get into mountain biking.”

Check out the video and prepare to be mesmerized. So cool!