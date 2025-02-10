Going crazy fast at the snowbike world championships

The world of mountain biking is full of progress and excitement, but sometimes, new events leave fans and riders scratching their heads. Case in point: the snowbike world championships. UCI’s latest attempt to expand cycling’s footprint onto the winter sports scene has landed with more of a thud than a bang. The first-ever edition of the event took place this year, but unless you were paying very close attention, you’d be forgiven for not even knowing it existed. UCI didn’t release an entry list until a month before the race, and there was no live coverage—a disappointment for Canadian fans already struggling to watch world cup races this season (although Hardline easily filled the gap).

Wait, what is it?

So, what is the snowbike world championships? The event consists of two disciplines: super G and dual slalom, essentially ski-inspired downhill bike races on snow. And while the idea sounds intriguing, the execution has been lackluster. The rider turnout tells the story—only 60 athletes across both men’s and women’s categories. The biggest active racers UCI could attract came from the UK and Italy, despite the race being held in France, a country with a deep cycling culture. But hey Cedric Gracia showed up!

Why is the UCI doing this?

The rumor mill suggests that UCI is pushing this event as a way to sneak cycling into the winter Olympics, given that the IOC has capped cycling’s athlete quota for the summer games. This wouldn’t be the first time—UCI tried something similar with the Val di Sole snow cyclocross world cup, another event that has been struggling to gain traction.

2025 Snowbike world championship results

Despite all the skepticism, the 2025 Snow Bike World Championships have come and gone. Here’s who claimed the world champion titles:

Men’s dual slalom

1. Léo Grisel – 0:38.830

2. Pierre Thevenard – 0:37.940

3 Vincent Tupin – 0:39.910

Women’s dual slalom

1. Lisa Baumann – 0:43.430

2. Zoé Fayolle – Time Not Available

3. Morgane Such – 0:49.930

Men’s super G

1. Vincent Tupin – 1:45.540

2. Pierre Thevenard – +2.390

3. Cedric Gracia – +5.720

Women’s super G

1. Lisa Baumann – 2:07.290

2. Vicky Clavel – +2.420

3. Zoé Fayolle – +4.810