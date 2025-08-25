Gold and silver finish for Canada in enduro finale

At the final stop of the 2025 UCI Enduro World Cup in Morillon, France, Canada’s Elly Hoskin and Jesse Melamed closed out the season with signature rides. Hoskin with a decisive win and Melamed with a gritty comeback that landed him second overall for the year.

Across two days of racing and nine stages totalling over 50 minutes on the clock, Morillon delivered classic enduro: technical stages, big climbs, blown-out corners and enough drama to cap the season with fireworks.

Hoskin ends with authority

Elly Hoskin didn’t just win the race, she managed the chaos like a veteran, holding off hard-charging rivals and claiming top-three finishes on eight of nine stages. After a strong Saturday, she entered day two with a 13-second lead. But as Raphaela Richter and Simona Kuchynková pushed hard early Sunday, Hoskin held her ground.

“My mum was texting me all day, telling me via emojis how good I was doing,” Hoskin said after her win. “Rapha was really on my ass for a bit and then I had a good stage eight and just had to keep it together on the last one.”

She ended up winning by 23 seconds, her second victory of the season.

“Staying on the bike was a more challenging task than anticipated,” Hoskin said on Instagram. “I’m really proud of my consistency over the two days. What a way to wrap up this series… STOKED!!!!”

She now heads to her first-ever World Championships. It’s hard to imagine a better warm-up.

Melamed claws back from 102nd to second overall

Jesse Melamed’s weekend in Morillon wasn’t all smooth lines and hero dirt. But after a season that started in the absolute basement (102nd at round one) the veteran Canadian stayed locked in and did what he does best: race smart, stay fast and stay in it.

Melamed started the weekend strong, taking the lead on Saturday and even winning the penultimate stage. But it wasn’t enough to hold off Alex Rudeau, who clawed back on the final day and won the race.

“I’m stoked to deliver on that and to move into 2nd at the last race with another podium finish,” Melamed said. “After thinking my season was finished with 102nd at round 1, it feels unreal to have climbed back up this far.”

Melamed ends the year with four straight podiums and a win. That’s five overall series podiums in the last six years. “That was my only goal this weekend—maintain my overall position,” he said. “Finishing the year like this is exactly what I wanted after a less-than-stellar 2024 season.”

Next up: Worlds

While the enduro season is done, many of the top riders, including Hoskin and Melamed, head to Switzerland for the UCI World Championships in Bellwald. If Hoskin and Melamed’s form in Morillon is any indication, the Canadians aren’t done making headlines this season.