Goldstone channels weight of expectations for first, ‘Heavy Metal’ signature collection

Jackson Goldstone’s already earned some hefty hardware this season, with a fleet of World Cup wins and, best so far, a world championship title. He’s going for more this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, where he could win the World Cup overall. That would make him only the second Canadian to do so.

Those are some heavy expectations to put on such a young rider. Goldstone seems adept at channeling those expectations into astounding results. And, now, his first Fox signature collection.

Fox says the kit was inspired by where the weight of expectations met success. “With the constant weight of expectations on his shoulders, Jackson Goldstone’s hunt for precious metals struck the richest seam of all to take the gold and title of 2025 Downhill World Champion.”

Goldstone’s Heavy Metal collection, which includes jersey, pants, shoes, gloves, socks and even goggles. Fox says the design is inspired by the cobalt-blue spiel and granite features in the Canadian’s home town of Squamish, B.C. This is a limited edition kit, so if you want to ride like Goldstone, or at least look like him on the bike, head to Fox to check it out now.

Then tune in live this weekend to watch the young Canadian battle Loic Bruni for the 2025 World Cup overall title in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.