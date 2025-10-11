Goldstone dominates MSA to claim World Cup overall title

Jackson Goldstone turned Mont-Sainte-Anne into the most dramatic homecoming imaginable on Saturday. While the young Canadian’s delivered storybook results in Quebec in the past, today’s race is on another level. Not only did Goldstone win the elite men’s World Cup, his fifth this season. Doing so put him back ahead of Loic Bruni, becoming only the second Canadian man to win the World Cup overall title.

History didn’t quite repeat itself, but Mont-Sainte-Anne was once again pivotal in a Canadian winning the overall. In 2013, a remarkable win at MSA kick-started Smith’s comeback against Gee Atherton. In 2025, winning at MSA pushed Goldstone back ahead of Loic Bruni after trailing in the later rounds.

Goldstone makes his luck, and takes back the World Cup title

Coming into Mont-Sainte-Anne, it was Bruni that had the advantage, if a slim one. After leading early with a historic string of four wins, Goldstone struggled in the second half of the season (other than winning world championships). That allowed the Frenchman to build a 72-point lead over the Canadian after the penultimate round in Lake Placid, U.S.A.

In Quebec, Bruni qualified fastest, putting the all the pressure on Goldstone in finals. The young Syndicate rider seemed entirely un-phased.

Goldstone’s finals run, floating down the punishing Mont-Sainte-Anne rocks and roots, flipped the script. The Canadian set the day’s fastest time with just two riders remaining to drop in. Well, one rider, it turns out. Luca Shaw put down an impressive run, but couldn’t match Goldstone’s pace and settled into second. Loic Bruni did not appear in the start gate. After crashing earlier in the day, Super Bruni was, unfortunately, not able to start finals.

Goldstone’s 2.244 second advantage over Shaw was strong, though. While we’ll always be left wondering what could have been for Bruni, the Canadian clearly set himself apart from the rest of the field. And, while it’s tough to miss out on the last run of the season, Bruni’s won World Cup overall titles before through his mix of consistency and winning-pace. This year it was Goldstone that was able to make it through the season, under pressure from the start, to claim the title.

“What an amazing rival to compete with”

As the wild Quebec crowd worked into a frenzy, with the new World Cup champ hyping them up during his post race interview, Goldstone gave his first thoughts on the title and his rivalry with Bruni.

“I’m completely speechless. That was the run of my life. I knew I had to give it absolutely everything. It wasn’t pretty, and I made so many mistakes, but the crowd was so amazing and cheered me on every step of the way,” Goldstone told the crowd.

“I barely got any sleep last night. I was just staring at the roof for two hours,” Goldstone admitted, showing there was more to the day than the smiling face he put forward publicly. “I’ve definitely not been put through this much stress before.”

In addressing the conspicuous absence of Bruni in the finish corral, Goldstone was typically Canadian. “It didn’t quite feel right, not battling out with Loic, but we got it done at the end of the day. It was such a good battle this year,” He said, before anyone was entirely sure what happened. “He’s someone I’ve looked up to my whole career and what an amazing rival to compete with.”

Goldstone’s historic season

With his win at Mont-Sainte-Anne, the Canadian accomplishes a historic feat. He is the first Canadian to win the men’s elite world championships. The second Canadian to win the men’s World Cup overall, after Steve Smith in 2013. And, therefore, Goldstone is the first and only Canadian to win the world championships and World Cup overall titles in one season.

Add a staggering five World Cup wins this year alone and it’s a feat that will be difficult to match. Except for the fact that Goldstone is only 21 and could do it all again next year.